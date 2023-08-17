Why is Latto Apologize to Jennie trending? Racist tweet controversy surfaces as BLINKs express outrage 

On Thursday, August 17, Latto garnered attention from BLINKs for her Instagram story which was supposedly supporting the false allegations made against BLACKPINK's Jennie. Recently, Jennie was criticized for listening to Frank Ocean's Bad Religion, a song that's disrespectful towards the Muslim community.

As netizens continued to address the issue, the keyword, "JENNIE APOLOGIZE TO MUSLIMS" started to trend on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Latto's Instagram Story about her X trends (Image via Instagram/@latto777)

When Latto posted a screenshot of the X trends to showcase that her name was trending because of her upcoming song release, the other keywords were also spotted in the list. Though this was not the subject that the singer was addressing, BLINKs were angered and upset about how more attention might gain toward Jennie's negative reputation. As a result, BLINKs are currently requesting her to take down her Instagram story while demanding an apology from Jennie.

LATTO APOLOGIZE TO JENNIE trends on Twitter as BLINKs point out the singer's alleged racist Instagram story towards the BLACKPINK member

Following Latto's Instagram where she pointed out that she's been trending in the Rap subsection of X, the internet sparked with controversy as they noticed that the X trends also showcased BLACKPINK Jennie trending for netizens demanding an apology from her regarding her alleged disrespect towards the Muslim community.

While Jennie was trending for listening to Frank Ocean's Bad Religion, netizens also brought up all the other times she and her fellow members have been disrespectful towards the Muslim and Hindu religions. Some of these include the members attending Frank Ocean's concert, Lisa' using Hindu God idols in her music video as props, etc.

However, BLINKs have been defending the group by saying that BLACKPINK has been respectful of other cultures in multiple other instances. Given that this was already a sensitive topic for BLINKs, fans got all the more frustrated and angered upon viewing Latto's Instagram story since it brought a lot more attention to Jennie and the members' controversy with the Muslim community.

Meanwhile, many netizens pointed out that the singer wasn't specifically pointing toward Jennie or disrespecting her in any way since her only intention was to talk about how she was trending on Twitter. Additionally, many defended her and said that Latto might not even be aware of Jennie or the situation surrounding her and the controversy with Muslims.

BLACKPINK's fans have been bombarding the singer's Instagram and other social media platforms with demands and requests for her to apologize to Jennie and take down her story. Given that there have been quite a handful of instances where the singer was disrespectful and racist toward the Asian community, more attention was also brought to the same.

As debates continue to spark about the issue surrounding the singer and the K-pop idol, there have been netizens supporting both parties. While the majority of the people don't think that the singer should apologize to Jennie for the specific issue at hand since it wasn't directed toward her, they do believe that the singer has several things to apologize for with regard to her actions and behavior towards the Asian community.