Fact Check: Did Elon Musk decline a $120 million Bud Light Twitter marketing campaign? Viral article debunked

A news article about Elon Musk declining a $120 million Bud Light Twitter marketing campaign had been making rounds of the internet. The article was shared by The Dunning-Kruger Times and soon went viral. As the article started gaining traction, social media users believed that it was true and took to Twitter to say that it was a good thing that Musk declined the campaign.

However, the viral article isn't true, and as mentioned earlier, it was shared by The Dunning-Kruger Times, a satirical website. They shared the news about Elon Musk refusing the marketing campaign for the beer brand in what seems like satire. For those unaware, The Dunning-Kruger Times is a satirical website that usually posts articles often trolling conservatives.

The article was shared on The Dunning-Kruger Times with a headline that read, "Elon Declines $120 Million Bud Light Twitter Marketing Campaign: 'My Principles Come First'."

A social media user @EynoufElizabeth shared the same news that was published on another online news website dailynewsintime. However, Twitter was quick enough to add a content warning to it, which reads, "The claim made in this tweet is not supported by evidence. No source is cited in the attached article."

Elon Musk declining a $120 million Bud Light Twitter marketing campaign is not true

The article about Elon Musk declining the beer brand's Twitter marketing campaign is not true and was shared by a satirical website. The viral article mentioned that Tesla CEO turned down the beer brand's campaign because he claimed that his principles came first.

"So I made sure to insulate myself legally from a bunch of the stuff, he says, but at least we won’t have that nasty Bud Light," a part of the article reads.

The Dunning-Kruger Times also mentions that it is a subsidiary of the 'America's Last Line of Defense' network of parody, tomfoolery, and satire.

"Or as Snopes called it before they lost their war on satire: Junk News," the website notes.

As this news was shared online, internet users started reacting to the post. Some praised Musk's decision while others pointed out that it was a fake claim.

Bud Light draws massive flak online because of collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney

The beer brand had been in the news over the last few months after it collaborated with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The collaboration left several conservatives outraged who said that trans people shouldn't be given such campaigns.

Several people also shared videos showing themselves throwing and shooting the cans of Anheuser-Busch's beer brand to express their outrage over that campaign.

Meanwhile, the beer brand reacted to the backlash and said that they are more diversified. They said the boycott will not make them take back their support for trans people.

An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson also gave a statement to Vox about the same.

"The safety of our employees is always our top priority. We are working with local law enforcement to ensure the security of our people and our facilities," the spokesperson said.

Alissa Heinerscheid, Bud Light’s vice president of marketing also said in a podcast that the brand has seen a decline in customers. She added that the campaign was their strategy to attract younger people. Heinerscheid further said that if they don't do that, then there will be no future for Bud Light.

