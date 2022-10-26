 WATCH: Video shows angry customer throwing tantrums over order at Georgia McDonald's drive-thru

On October 24, authorities in Waynesboro, Georgia, released footage of a man throwing several objects at employees at a McDonald's drive-thru.

In the footage, a middle-aged man in a white hat and Portland Trail Blazers jersey can be seen through the drive-thru window, flinging objects at the employees.

While he initially throws smaller ones, he eventually picks up what appears to be trash cans. As an employee attempts to stop him, the man dumps the contents of one of the trash cans before throwing it down to the floor.

In a Facebook post of the video, Waynesboro authorities commented on the incident.

Their statement read:

"This guy took "Have it your way" too far after he decided his order wasn't to his liking (it didn't have anything to do with ice cream machines, I swear) and threw a temper tantrum, among other things, at the drive-thru of one of our local fast food restaurants."

The statement continued:

"Let it be known that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Waynesboro."

The suspect has not yet been identified.

A history of violence at McDonald's

The recent Waynesboro incident is not the only case of a customer at McDonald's going overboard. Over the years, various franchises of the fast food chain have seen assaults, violent outbursts, and murders on their premises.

Maggie Howell @Mar__G_3

#RIPJaslynAdams 🏼 #JusticeForJaslyn On Sunday 7 year old Jaslyn Adams was shot six times and killed in a Chicago McDonalds drive-thru by gang violence...but you won’t see her story in the media On Sunday 7 year old Jaslyn Adams was shot six times and killed in a Chicago McDonalds drive-thru by gang violence...but you won’t see her story in the media#RIPJaslynAdams 👼🏼 #JusticeForJaslyn https://t.co/Mxe6AGnOaO

According to NBC Bay area, in February of this year, an argument at a McDonald's drive-thru in Richmond, California, led to an attack on an East Bay family. The suspect allegedly accused the family of cutting in line at the drive thru, before eventually ramming her car into their vehicle.

The mother of the family eventually told NBC that she got out of her vehicle in an attempt to calm the woman down, before the woman eventually ran her over. The suspect was then accused of punching the injured mother while she was on the ground. The mother survived the incident.

KSDK reported that in June, McDonald’s hit the headlines once more, this time for an incident in which an employee working at the fast food franchise was accused of pointing a rifle at a customer after an argument at a drive-thru. The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was not charged in the incident.

In response, a spokesperson for the McDonald’s franchise addressed the incident.

They said:

“In our restaurants, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers. I am very disturbed by the alleged inappropriate behavior of an employee, which is absolutely not tolerated."

As reported earlier by Sportskeeda, one of the most recent high-profile incidents involving the franchise took place on October 2, when an officer in San Antonio, Texas, opened fire on teens eating in the parking lot of a McDonald's. One of the teens, 17-year-old Eric Cantu, was severely injured in the incident.

