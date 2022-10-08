WATCH: Video shows San Antonio officer open fire on teens in McDonald's parking lot

On Sunday, October 2, a San Antonio police officer responded to a disturbance call in a McDonald's parking lot. However, this ended in gunfire when the officer approached two teenagers in a car who refused to obey his commands.

The San Antonio police officer, identified as James Brennand, approached a car in the McDonald's parking lot and asked the two teenagers, who were eating inside the car, to get out, all the while pointing a gun at them. However, 17-year-old Eric Cantu, who was behind the wheel, allegedly started driving with his door still open. It was then that officer James Brennand opened fire on the teenagers.

IncarcerNation @IncarcerNation



news4sanantonio.com/news/local/pro… San Antonio cop who walked up to a car and opened fire on 17-y/o Eric Cantu who was sitting in his car eating a hamburger, critically injuring him, was just fired. Cop attacked Cantu because he "believed him to be" someone from a previous encounter. San Antonio cop who walked up to a car and opened fire on 17-y/o Eric Cantu who was sitting in his car eating a hamburger, critically injuring him, was just fired. Cop attacked Cantu because he "believed him to be" someone from a previous encounter.news4sanantonio.com/news/local/pro… https://t.co/7mZdlrVxUd

In the chilling video, Officer Brennand can be seen opening the door of Cantu's car while aiming a firearm at the teenager. As soon as the car rolls backwards, gunshots can be heard, which continues even as the car drives away.

Trigger warning: The following video is graphic in nature. Viewer's discretion is advised.

Kendall Brown @kendallybrown Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle.



When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle.When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st https://t.co/ATNKj4fVgi

Eric Cantu sustained several gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The other person in the passenger seat escaped unharmed.

Brennand was fired by the San Antonio Police Department on Wednesday, October 5, after being placed on administrative duty following the McDonald's incident. Eric Cantu, meanwhile, was charged by proxy with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on an officer.

Kendall Brown @kendallybrown



This isn't just "one bad apple". Kendall Brown @kendallybrown Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle.



When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st Earlier this week, a San Antonio cop abruptly confronted a teen eating in a McDonalds parking lot & demanded the teen exit his vehicle.When the teen asked why, the cop immediately assaulted & then shot him MULTIPLE TIMES. Cop tried to (falsely) claim the teen had struck him 1st https://t.co/ATNKj4fVgi Even worse, after the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition (having been shot multiple times by a cop for no reason), POLICE CHARGED THE INNOCENT TEEN with evading detention & assault on a police officer.This isn't just "one bad apple". twitter.com/kendallybrown/… Even worse, after the teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition (having been shot multiple times by a cop for no reason), POLICE CHARGED THE INNOCENT TEEN with evading detention & assault on a police officer.This isn't just "one bad apple". twitter.com/kendallybrown/… https://t.co/qoTEhAoYdZ

What caused the San Antonio officer to open fire on a car in a McDonald's parking lot? Questions arise as Brennand is revealed to be a probationary officer

On Sunday night, 17-year-old Eric Cantu and a female passenger were eating inside a car outside a McDonald's outlet in the 11700 block of Blanco Road near West Avenue when a San Antonio officer approached them with a gun pointed at the car. As the two teenagers tried to drive away, Officer James Brennand opened fire at them, striking Cantu several times.

According to Police Chief William McManus, the 17-year-old was taken to University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. McManus also elaborated on the incident, which led the probationary officer to fire his gun.

Officer Brennand was reportedly responding to an unrelated disturbance call at the local McDonald's. When he approached the car, the driver allegedly attempted to leave and hit the officer in the leg with his car. McManus told media outlets:

"Once he was struck, he drew his firearm and fired multiple times into the car, striking the driver."

An SAPD report further stated that in the parking lot, the officer noticed a vehicle that had evaded him the day before. He suspected the car was stolen and called for cover but approached it before other officers could reach the scene.

Bigzeee @Bigzeee4 @TopoC @gochoseattle @jgcrawfish @IanWhetstone @kendallybrown We do know. There are articles (that you can look up, Eric cantu San Antonio) the cop assumed this vehicle was one that evaded him before, it was not. He made no attempt to even TRY to verify. He assumed and almost murdered a civilian. @TopoC @gochoseattle @jgcrawfish @IanWhetstone @kendallybrown We do know. There are articles (that you can look up, Eric cantu San Antonio) the cop assumed this vehicle was one that evaded him before, it was not. He made no attempt to even TRY to verify. He assumed and almost murdered a civilian.

When the footage from the scene outside McDonald's was shown to Christopher Montalvo, a supervisor at The Wash Tub, who had previously worked with Cantu, he told KSAT:

"That’s hard to watch. That’s scary. I’m speechless, honestly. [Cantu] looks scared. He looks terrified. He doesn’t know what’s going on. He was just in his car eating. That right there, that personally didn’t look right to me."

Brandon Friedman @BFriedmanDC Bitcoinization @bitcoin1zation BREAKING: VIDEO EMERGES OF ROOKIE SAN ANTONIO COP WHO TRESPASSED INTO A 17 YO TEENAGER'S CAR AND TRIED TO MURDER HIM.



THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO DISARM THE STATE. BREAKING: VIDEO EMERGES OF ROOKIE SAN ANTONIO COP WHO TRESPASSED INTO A 17 YO TEENAGER'S CAR AND TRIED TO MURDER HIM.THIS IS WHY WE NEED TO DISARM THE STATE. https://t.co/yeLB66besY The police officer was fired by San Antonio PD immediately, but I'm mystified as to why he wasn't arrested for attempted murder twitter.com/bitcoin1zation… The police officer was fired by San Antonio PD immediately, but I'm mystified as to why he wasn't arrested for attempted murder twitter.com/bitcoin1zation…

James Brennand was fired for violating departmental tactics and procedures. The investigation into the shooting could go on for as long as a year.

Poll : 0 votes