Fact Check: Did KiDi have a stroke? Richie Mensah responds to claims about singer's health

Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, recently dismissed rumors concerning KiDi 's health after netizens began claiming that the singer had a stroke.

The rumors went viral after the Touch It hitmaker allegedly canceled his tour of North America, which was expected to happen this month. While announcing to his fans the reason behind the tour getting canceled, the singer emphasized that it was due to "health issues," but he refrained from elaborating on these issues. This sparked concerns about his wellbeing.

However, KiDi's manager Richie Mensah has now assured netizens that the singer has not had a stroke, dismissing the rumors as "click bait."

Richie Mensah @RichieMensahGh KiDi hasn't had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait. KiDi hasn't had a stroke. Ignore the rumours and the click bait.

How did rumors about KiDi's alleged stroke begin?

KiDi's tour cancelation was announced via his social media handles in late February. The post began with the artist expressing gratitude for the support he had received for his North America tour. It continued:

“I've had to make the decision to postpone the tour due to health issues and I want you to know that the decision was not made lightly. A tour of this magnitude and the level of commitment it will take may put me at risk of further damage to my health."

The post further read:

"I want to ensure that whenever we meet on tour, it will be an experience worth everything you’ve given me as an artiste and I can only do that if I am in much better health than I am now.”

It concluded with yet another apology to fans for the cancelation.

KiDi's post, as well as his team issuing a statement about the cancelation of his tour, led some people to falsely report that the artist was down with a stroke. While Richie Mensah did debunk the rumors later on, the rumor had already gone viral by then, and was subsequently shared by many concerned fans:

Highest valency wiry 🇬🇭🐐 @ValencyWiry KiDi reportedly down with stroke; Goes off social media and postpones his Golden Boy North American tour KiDi reportedly down with stroke; Goes off social media and postpones his Golden Boy North American tour 😭😭😭 https://t.co/dzhnmBY4er

Ay3Roff 𓃵 @Ay3roff What can cause stroke in a young energetic African man like Kidi … What can cause stroke in a young energetic African man like Kidi …

Albert Nat Hyde @BongoIdeas If you love KiDI, pray for him because he is reportedly battling a terminal disease that is suspected to be stroke. Gyal Dem Sugar! If you love KiDI, pray for him because he is reportedly battling a terminal disease that is suspected to be stroke. Gyal Dem Sugar! https://t.co/VjPtF6eBu0

A look at the Ghanian singer's career

KiDi's real name is Dennis Nana Dwamena. Born on August 18, 1993 in Accra, Ghana, the artist has two siblings named Phillip and Elliot. His parents were Gerald and Beatrice Thompson.

The young musician attended St. Anthony's School and completed his graduation with a degree in Economics and Information Studies. While finishing his studies at the University of Ghana Legon, he performed on platforms like 'Morning Cafe' where underground artists were given an opportunity to showcase their talents.

He also recorded covers of popular songs and gained quite an audience.

He participated in the MTN Hitmaker competition in 2015 and won, following which he was signed on board by Lynx Entertainment, and produced a song called Say You Love Me.

At the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he received six nominations, including 'Best New Artist', 'Afropop Song of the Year' and 'Male Vocalist of the Year'. He went on to win the award for 'Highlife Song of the Year' at the awards ceremony in April 2018.

The award-winning Ghanaian afro-beat singer and songwriter released a hit single called Odo in 2017. It is one of the most successful singles released in his native country. His latest feature is in a song called Falling by Smallgod.

He has also collaborated with Davido for the official remix of Odo.

