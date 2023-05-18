Fact Check: Did the Miller Lite beer commercial release after Bud Light controversy? Viral claim debunked

Miller Lite has landed itself in hot waters with netizens, who are now claiming that the brand failed to learn from its competitor Bud Light's backlash over an ad featuring 'Woke Politics.' Accused of pushing the very narrative that led to a Bud Light boycott, users made it seem like Miller Lite missed the memo.

The claim infers that the controversial Miller Lite ad, featuring comedian Ilana Glazer came out after the Bud Light ad. However, this is entirely false. The Miller Lite ad in question, came out in March, during Women's history month, whereas the whole Bud Light fiasco happened in early April.

Twitter has even put context notes below the tweets criticizing the company for following suit with Bud Light, which proves that this ad came before the Bud Light one.

Twitter's context notes disprove the inaccuracies in the Tweets (Image via Twitter)

Just as the Bud Light controversy was dying down, users who had their problems with the Dylan Mulvaney collaboration, noticed the old Miller Lite commercial, bringing it to the forefront once again. It was assumed that the brand was following in the footsteps of Bud Light.

Netizens extremely unhappy at Miller Lite's ad

The immediate understanding was that Miller Lite decided to release the ad after the Bud Light controversy. Therefore, most uers on social media reacted by questioning why the beer brand did not take lessons from their competitor label and decided to go forward with the advertisement anyway.

Some users also alleged that the beer brand does not understand their audience. Many claimed that it was pushing an "I hate all men" narrative, while others claimed that the brand does not speak for women.

Internet celebrities have also joined the tweets as Famous faces like The Critical Drinker and Joe Rogan made their thoughts known.

The Critical Drinker, a Youtube film reviewer with 1.67 million subscribers, called Ilana Glazer, "an angry feminist".

Joe Rogan called out Ilana Glazer for double standards, as her Instagram was filled with posts of her going topless for the sake of asking people to vote. Rogan discussed his hatred of identity politics:

"I hate identity politics with a Passion. I really do. It's so stupid."

Among the vast halls of hatred are also some voices that believe that the entire thing was an overreaction.

"Here's to women, because without us, there would be no Beer": What Ilana Glazer said in the Miller Lite ad

In the now controversial ad, comedian Ilana Glazer, is seen walking around what looks like a museum of old offensive Miller Lite ads, while talking about the contributions women made to Beer. She claims:

"Women were among the very first to brew beer ever. From Mesopotamia to The Middle Ages to Colonial America, women were the ones doing the brewing."

Comedian Ilana Glazer also came under fire for her involvement in the ad (Image via Instagram/@ilana)

She sighs exasperatingly that centuries later, the industry paid homage to the founding Mothers by putting them in Bikinis. She further explained the campaign as an effort by the brand to get rid of the entire beer industry's offensive marketing from the past and turn them into compost.

The compost will be turned into fertilizer. The fertilizer would be sent to farmers to grow hop, which will then be donated to woman brewers to brew beer. Glazer concludes the ad by stating:

"Here's to women, because without us, there would be no Beer."

A Miller Lite spokesperson released a statement saying that there is nothing controversial about the ad, adding:

"This video was about two things: worm poop and saying women shouldn’t be forced to mud wrestle in order to sell beer."

The person further elaborated that these two things were not controversial and expressed the hope that "beer drinkers can appreciate the humor (and ridiculousness) of this video from back in March."

The statement was released to Fox News.

