"I can never unsee this": Kaitlan Collins' identity revealed as CNN anchor gets compared to Dylan Mulvaney 

Twitter users have made an uncanny observation. Apparently, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins looks a lot like trans activist and TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. Eagle-eyed twitterati made the observation when Collins was interviewing Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a CNN Town Hall event on Wednesday, May 10.

Texas @MustangMan_TX

Was that Kaitlyn Collins or Dylan Mulvaney tonight?? 🤔 Was that Kaitlyn Collins or Dylan Mulvaney tonight?? 🤔 😂😂😂 https://t.co/7HBN9vxy9I

The striking similarity was too much to ignore, Twitter erupts at the new Kaitlan Collins

Twitter users laid out humorous claims that Collins and Mulvaney could, in fact, be the same person. Some users tweeted out that they were confused, wondering if they were looking at Trump being interviewed by Kaitlan Collins or Dylan Mulvaney.

Doc Subject 89P13 @raccoonrocket_ Has anyone ever seen Dylan Mulvaney and Kaitlan Collins in the same room at the same time Has anyone ever seen Dylan Mulvaney and Kaitlan Collins in the same room at the same time

Ginny Robinson @realginnyrobins ‍♀️ Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney are twinsies.‍♀️ Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney are twinsies. 👯‍♀️

JD @indygrl Am I the only one who thought Kaitlan Collins was Dylan Mulvaney at first glance? Am I the only one who thought Kaitlan Collins was Dylan Mulvaney at first glance?

Who are Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney? Why are they famous?

Collins is a 31-year-old journalist, who was born in Alabama. She is best known for being CNN's White House correspondant during Donald Trump's presidency.

She started off as a freelance reporter and writer. She later joined the news website, The Daily Caller, where she initially worked as an entertainment reporter. She was then positioned as their White House correspondant, a role she continued to hold, even after shifting to CNN in 2017.

Kaitlan Collins (Image via Twitter/@simonateba)

Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins have clashed on multiple occasions, including during an infamous instance where she was suspended from a White House press event in 2018. The suspension was for persistantly asking questions deemed "inappropriate" by the administration.

On Wednesday, Trump and Collins found themselves going head to head for the first time since he's been out of the White House. The two proved nothing has changed as Trump continued to clash with Collins on her persistant inqueries on his misshanding of classified material.

Trump and Collins during CNN's Town Hall (Image via Twitter/@LiamSchubel)

At one point, Trump snapped at Collins calling her "a nasty person." This remark elicited a round of applause from the crowd.

Collins is a graduate of Alabama University with a degree in journalism. She made the 2019 Forbes' 30 under 30 list for media and boasts an estimated net worth of $1 to $5 Million.

Collins is considered to be CNN's rising star (Image via Twitter/@George_514)

Dylan Mulvaney is a trans activist and icon and viral TikTok sensation who shot to fame for her "365 Days of Girlhood" TikTok series in which she documented her daily life as a newly transitioned trans woman.

Dylan Mulvaney (Image via Twitter/@erneta210)

Mulvaney has a massive 10.8 million followers on TikTok and 1.8 million followers on Instagram. The last time Mulvaney was trending was in April 2023, when she was on the recieving end of a barrage of anti-trans hate as her sponsored advertisement with Bud Light received major backlash and even led to users boycotting the brand.

Dylan Mulvaney has interviewed President Joe Biden on the topic of gender affirming healthcare (Image via Twitter/@GatorMacheteJr)

Mulvaney has gone viral yet again, not for any of her work, but rather for her striking resemblance to Kaitlan Collins.

Mrs. S. @hshLauraJ

Has anyone seen Dylan Mulvaney and CNNs Kaitlan Collins in the same room at the same time?????? Has anyone seen Dylan Mulvaney and CNNs Kaitlan Collins in the same room at the same time?????? 😂😂 https://t.co/FbjDyoBJfd

Despite the supposed uncanny resemblance, Collins and Mulvaney are not related and have not collaborated or acknowledged each other in any instance.

Poll : 0 votes