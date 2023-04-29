“Please tell me when this ends”: Dylan Mulvaney reignites backlash after appearing in Chime ad

Amidst the ceaseless backlash for partnering with Bud Light, Nike, and Maybelline, trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney is once again being criticized by conservatives for appearing in a Chime ad. Chime, an American financial technology company, collaborated with Dylan in December 2022. The video was shared by the influencer on her TikTok account.

However, conservatives, who have called for boycotts for all the brands that have partnered with Dylan, dug out this old video and started bashing Chime for collaborating with the trans influencer.

Controversial British internet personality Oli London reposted Dylan’s TikTok video on Twitter on April 29, causing a large number of people to learn about the Chime ad. Soon, netizens started writing that they would now have to boycott yet another brand. Those who used to be Chime’s consumers wrote that they would not use the brand anymore.

One user, Liz Churchill, replied to Oli London's post and urged others to tell her when it will end. The user said that she felt several corporate missiles were being fired, implying that a large number of corporate brands are partnering with Dylan Mulvaney at the same time.

Liz Churchill @liz_churchill9 @OliLondonTV @Chime Please tell me when this ends. Lol. Feels like they’re firing so many corporate missiles at once. @OliLondonTV @Chime Please tell me when this ends. Lol. Feels like they’re firing so many corporate missiles at once.

Conservatives and transphobes bash Dylan Mulvaney for appearing in a Chime ad

As soon as the video of Dylan's paid partnership with Chime was shared on Twitter, right-wingers and conservatives flocked in to engage in their transphobic rhetoric again. They seem utterly unbending with their stance and are reluctant to let any brand that has partnered with Dylan pass.

Many kept on blatantly disregarding Dylan's gender identity, calling her a "man in a dress" and a "con man." They even dismissed Dylan's choice of pronouns, which are "she" and "her," and continued to address her with "he" and "him" pronouns. Some people also wondered how Dylan was getting so many sponsors.

Geoff Thomas @vornewsguy @OliLondonTV @Chime Just one more corporation to boycott. The harder they push the less people have to spend. What a great way to save money and society @OliLondonTV @Chime Just one more corporation to boycott. The harder they push the less people have to spend. What a great way to save money and society

シ𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 🇺🇸⭐️ @RF_SoTX_956 @OliLondonTV @Chime This Dylan dude is gonna make every company go broke if they continue to sponsor him. And yea I said dude and him cause that is what he is!! 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ @OliLondonTV @Chime This Dylan dude is gonna make every company go broke if they continue to sponsor him. And yea I said dude and him cause that is what he is!! 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️

UltraWendy @WenDogeCoin @OliLondonTV @Chime I imagine all these companies made this deal with him before the Bud Light thing and they were locked in a contract and now they're dreading the inevitable loss of money now @OliLondonTV @Chime I imagine all these companies made this deal with him before the Bud Light thing and they were locked in a contract and now they're dreading the inevitable loss of money now 😂

Mark Mazurik @MarkMazurik @OliLondonTV @Chime Fortunately, I don't do business with them. I continue to hope that no company that I do business with thinks Dylan is a good idea. @OliLondonTV @Chime Fortunately, I don't do business with them. I continue to hope that no company that I do business with thinks Dylan is a good idea.

OHNavyMom @OHNavyMom1 @OliLondonTV @Chime Lord will someone please point me to a list of all the companies using him as a sponsor so I can find other options. They will not get my money! @OliLondonTV @Chime Lord will someone please point me to a list of all the companies using him as a sponsor so I can find other options. They will not get my money!

Tired Patriot @spezialematheny @OliLondonTV @Chime Wtf is going on? How can one person get so many sponsors? Am I living in the twilight zone? @OliLondonTV @Chime Wtf is going on? How can one person get so many sponsors? Am I living in the twilight zone?

⏳ @kpwpz @Chime Getting Dylan Mulvaney as ur sponsor just convinced me and my family to be done with you. @Chime Getting Dylan Mulvaney as ur sponsor just convinced me and my family to be done with you.

Bud Light and Nike controversy

The month of April has not been kind to Dylan Mulvaney as her successive partnership deals with popular brands have continued to go under fire. In early April, when Dylan's collaboration with Bud Light became known, netizens had a massive negative reaction. They even started hate campaigns against the trans community as a whole by saying that trans women are not real women.

Though many did not directly use any transphobic remarks, they camouflaged their objections to the partnership by implying that Bud Light failed to reach its major customer base. They were so reluctant to use the brand anymore because it featured a trans person that they called for boycotts and destroyed cans and bottles of Bud Light.

Musical artists Kid Rock and Travis Tritt have been prominent figures in calling for and leading the Bud Light boycott. Kid Rock recorded himself shooting at Bud Light cans to show off his protest.

Next in the line of criticism was Nike. Dylan Mulvaney posed in a Nike sports bra and a pair of leggings for this collaboration. Extreme backlash followed soon after. Netizens started questioning why Nike did not sponsor a "real woman" to promote their sportswear.

CJ4America @GrammyC4Zone Women are burning their bras like it’s the 1960s as part of a new TikTok challenge: burn your Nike bra. The protest comes in the wake of Nike’s partnership with trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Women are burning their bras like it’s the 1960s as part of a new TikTok challenge: burn your Nike bra. The protest comes in the wake of Nike’s partnership with trans TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. 😂🔥

Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies called for a boycott of Nike. Additionally, journalist Megyn Kelly expressed her strong objection to the partnership and directly said on her show that Dylan Mulvaney does not have anything that needs to be held by a sports bra. One TikTok creator even started a "Burn Bra" challenge in protest, encouraging "real women" to burn their Nike bras.

