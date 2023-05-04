How much has Bud Light lost in sales? Plummeting figures spark celebrations as beer aisle video goes viral

Sales figures for troubled beer brand Bud Light continue to drop following a mass boycott for partnering up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. According to Nielsen IQ and Bump Williams Consulting, beer sales for the company dropped by 21% in the third week of April.

Since the start of the controversy, the beer giant has seen a steady decline in sales. The first week of April saw sales dropping by 6%, followed by a plunge of 17% in the second week. Nielsen added that the beer volume (number of cases sold) of Bud Light saw an even steeper decline of 26%.

Last month, trans influencer Dylan Mulvany shared a paid-partnership video on her social, showing off her personalized cans of Bud Light, made to commemorate her completing a year of being a woman. Additionally, she shared several posts promoting the brand.

This did not sit well with cybernauts, including celebrities like Kid Rock and Ben Shapiro, who demanded that the brand, its products, and even its parent company Anheuser-Busch be boycotted. The main reason behind the backlash was Mulvaney being transgender.

Following the initial boycott, it was revealed that the company lost around $6 billion in market value. Additional top company executives responsible for marketing: Alissa Heinerscheid, the marketing Vice President and Daniel Blake, Group Vice President for Marketing at Anheuser-Busch took a leave of absence.

Along with the new sales figures, videos showing store aisles filled with unsold crates of Bud Light cans went viral.

Old Row @OldRowOfficial Bud Light is still feeling the pain Bud Light is still feeling the pain 😂 https://t.co/HtjtoEN8mO

Go down permanently": Internet users celebrate successful boycott as Bud Light sales plunge

As the latest sales figures went viral, delighted netizens were quick to share their victory and effective boycott. While some expected the figures to take a steeper drop, many urged people to continue shunning Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch products.

Here are some comments seen online reacting to the news:

Bump Williams Consulting predicts Bud Light on its way to lose top spot as bestselling beer in the US

Bump Williams Consulting, a Connecticut-based research company, explained last year that Bud Light generated over $4.8 billion in sales, while its competition, Modelo Especial with no 2. spot generated $3.3 billion.

Boycotts have already dropped the beer company's up-to-date yearly sales by 8% and would continue to plunge unless they manage to turn things around soon.

The company has remained silent since the news of Alissa Heinerscheid and Daniel Blake taking a leave of absence.

