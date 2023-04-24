Who is Daniel Blake? Second Bud Light marketing executive on leave following Dylan Mulvaney controversy 

On Sunday, April 23, 2023, Daniel Blake, Group Vice President for Marketing at Anheuser-Busch, took a leave of absence in light of the public outcry against its brand Bud Light collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Blake's decision comes just a day after another executive, Alissa Heinerscheid, the marketing Vice President at Bud Light, was placed on leave.

A spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch told WSJ in an email:

"Given the circumstances, Alissa has decided to take a leave of absence which we support... Daniel has also decided to take a leave of absence"

Oli London @OliLondonTV



While it was reported Alissa Heinerscheid, VP of marketing was replaced just days ago now her boss has been placed on ‘leave.’



Daniel Blake, the Group VP for Marketing at… A second Bud Light Executive has been placed on “leave of absence” after the VP of Marketing was removed.While it was reported Alissa Heinerscheid, VP of marketing was replaced just days ago now her boss has been placed on ‘leave.’Daniel Blake, the Group VP for Marketing at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A second Bud Light Executive has been placed on “leave of absence” after the VP of Marketing was removed. While it was reported Alissa Heinerscheid, VP of marketing was replaced just days ago now her boss has been placed on ‘leave.’Daniel Blake, the Group VP for Marketing at… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/1MCg5BD9r6

On April 3, 2023, Dylan Mulvaney shared a paid-promotional post on her Instagram account that showed her drinking from a commemorative Bud Light can featuring her face. The can was sent to her by the beer giant to commemorate one year of her transitioning as well as to celebrate March Madness.

However, the move left a hoard of right-wingers and conservatives, including celebrities like Kid Rock and Ben Shapiro, enraged. They called for a mass boycott of the company, its products, and its parent company. The main reason behind the backlash was that Mulvaney was transgender.

Daniel Blake has been associated with Anheuser-Busch for almost a decade

Blake is a master's graduate of the University of Virginia's School of Business and has been associated with BudLight's parent company for almost a decade, joining the company first as a marketing intern in 2023.

He has managed several brands for Anheuser-Busch, including Stella Artois and Busch. Daniel Blake is also responsible for successful advertising campaigns like the "BUSCHHHHH" Super Bowl commercial and a campaign to pay off student debt.

Following Bud Light sponsoring Dylan Mulvaney, the ensuing controversy dropped the company's value by $6 billion and several BudLight warehouses received bomb threats. Additionally, distributors had to cancel promotional shows for the safety of their employees.

A comment asking to fire Alissa (image via Twitter/@DschlopesIsBack)

Of the many comments seen online, one key demand was that the brand fire the marketing team responsible for its partnership with Mulvaney, specifically Alissa Heinerscheid and those above her that approved the decision.

Just a few days before the boycott, Alissa, the first woman to lead the beer giant in 41 years, told Make Yourself at Home podcast that she wanted the brand to move away from its "fratty" image and attract young drinkers. One of her key strategies was inclusivity.

Oli London @OliLondonTV



Weeks before the Dylan Mulvaney collab, she said she wanted to change the brands “fratty out of touch” image



Bud Lights Vice President of Marketing has been removed from her position, replaced and is now on “leave of abscence”.Weeks before the Dylan Mulvaney collab, she said she wanted to change the brands “fratty out of touch” image Bud Lights Vice President of Marketing has been removed from her position, replaced and is now on “leave of abscence”. Weeks before the Dylan Mulvaney collab, she said she wanted to change the brands “fratty out of touch” image ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/LRJGKCnKAx

The spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch explained to the Wall Street Journal that the decision for both the executive's leave of absence was not a voluntary one and added that it was unclear how long it would last.

While Budweiser Global Marketing Vice President, Todd Allen, has replaced Heinerscheid in the interim, no replacement has been announced yet for Daniel Blake.

Following Blake's announcement, netizens were still not happy and demanded AB CEO, Brendan Whitworth, be fired as well.

A comment demanding AB CEO be fired (Image via Twitter/@BobbyBoy704)

Both Daniel Blake and Alissa Heinerscheid have remained silent on the matter since the start of the controversy and continue to remain as such at the time of writing this article.

Poll : 0 votes