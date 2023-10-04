Fact Check: Did Taylor Swift record a breakup song for Travis Kelce? Viral video debunked

Ever since Taylor Swift showed up to multiple Chiefs games to cheer for her new alleged boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the internet has been set ablaze with news and rumors regarding the rumored couple. Swift's appearance at the games was covered with almost the same intensity as the games themselves by the NFL, which contributed to Swifties causing a nearly 400% spike in Travis Kelce's jersey sales.

However, a viral song going around the internet that claimed to be Swift's first single after breaking up with Travis got netizens worried about whether the romance was indeed over. However, the single is not real, and Taylor's voice in the song is AI-generated. The song was produced by the popular TikTok account, There I Ruined It, with lyrics from TikToker Will King's viral TikTok.

The viral Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce breakup song was made with AI

Just as Swifties were enjoying eating up every single rumor about their idol, Taylor Swift, and her alleged new man, Super Bowl-winning Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce, there came a peculiar new song that nearly halted proceedings. Going around social media was a Travis Kelce breakup song that sounded like Taylor Swift sang it.

Many Swifties feared whether Travis had been written off into the singer's "long list of ex-lovers." However, it turned out to be an AI-generated Taylor Swift voice on a song that a TikToker wrote. This seems to be a trend now, as instead of speculating breakup rumors, netizens were speculating on how Swift would write her Travis Kelce breakup track and when it would drop.

Expand Tweet

The lyrics to this particular Travis Kelce breakup song come from a viral TikTok video by Will King, posted on the platform on September 28. The video, which amassed over 5.7 million views on TikTok and 12.2 million views on Instagram, was titled "Taylor Swift's first single after Breaking up with Travis Kelce" and showcased Will singing his version of a Travis Kelce breakup song with an acoustic guitar.

Will's lyrics were used by the famous TikTok account and YouTube channel, There I Ruined It, who used Melodyne and Pro Tools to produce an AI-Taylor Swift version of Will King's song. There I Ruined It's version of the song went viral instantly and amassed over 5 million views on TikTok and 4.6 million on Instagram when writing this article. There I Ruined It's website tagline proudly states:

"Lovingly destroying your favorite songs."

Time and time again, the channel has gone viral for uploading creative parody versions of popular songs. The most viewed video on There I Ruined It's official YouTube channel is a song made entirely of artists saying, "Yeah." They even mashed up Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book and Snoop Dogg's Gin and Juice, which Snoop Dogg reacted to.

Taylor Swift's alleged new boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a 2-time Super Bowl winner and 4-time first-team all-pro, who plays as Tight End for the Kansas City Chiefs. Travis is regarded as one of the best players ever to play Tight End and is often compared to New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski. Swift attended the Chief's games against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.