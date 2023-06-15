Fact Check: Does Modelo support LGBTQ? Pride association surfaces as Bud Light loses spot as top-selling US beer

Mexican beer Modelo Especial is America’s favourite beer. Bud Light lost its top spot on the US beer market charts last month following their staggering sales due to the Dylan Mulvaney controversy. Netizens revolted and vouched to never drink their beers again. Since then, other brands including Coors Light, Corona Extra and Michelob Ultra among others have become customer favourites. However, conservatives failed to recognize that the Mexican brand supports the LGBTQ community themselves.

This year, Bud Light’s sales dropped by 24.6%. Their shares have also dropped nearly 15% since receiving backlash after Mulvaney posted a Bud Light sponsored video. As the company began to garner critics online, two Anheuser Busch marketing executives also took a leave of absence.

Ramp Capital Guy @RampCapitalLLC The king of beer has been dethroned The king of beer has been dethroned https://t.co/UX0qahx9l2

It has been revealed that Modelo has made 8.4% of US beer sales while Bud Light has made 7.3%. Data has also revealed that the former's sales have grown by 12.2% recently.

According to data analytics firm Bump Williams, they will continue to grow rapidly especially in the summer. They said:

“Modelo Especial appears to be increasing its sales growth each week as we get deeper into summer.”

The brand went on to add that since Constellation Brands, the parent company of Modelo has launched a summer drink, their sales will likely increase exponentially.

However, it appears as if the internet has not caught on to the fact that Modelo is also a supported of the LGBTQ community, which can potentially land the brand in hot waters.

Modelo supports the LGBTQ community

As news of the Mexican beer topping the charts went viral, netizens were quick to reveal that they support the LGBTQ community as well. Twitter user Shaundalorian01 attached a screenshot of the company's media post which showcased the Pride flag. They had also captioned the post:

“Here’s to over 50 years of never backing down from the fight for love. #PrideMonth.”

Shaundalorian0311 @Shaundalorian01 Read that Modelo has taken over the number 1 spot in highest beer sales. Think it’s a good time to remind the bigots that Modelo supports LGBTQ as well. Read that Modelo has taken over the number 1 spot in highest beer sales. Think it’s a good time to remind the bigots that Modelo supports LGBTQ as well. https://t.co/USpj7gz8uP

Twitter [email protected]_Twitr also tweeted an image of what appears to be the beer company tweeting about the Pride month. They attached an image with a heart and wrote- “is always worth the fight.” They also added in the tweet:

“Salud to all the champions who fight in the name of love. Happy #PrideMonth!”

silly guy @emotwinkajax @SaeedDiCaprio It’s so funny that they’re saying modelo isn’t supporting pride like bud light as if modelo didn’t tweet this @SaeedDiCaprio It’s so funny that they’re saying modelo isn’t supporting pride like bud light as if modelo didn’t tweet this😭 https://t.co/gmJs682aIA

Several beer brands have been supporting of the LGBTQ community. Newsweek stated that Coors Light, Budweiser, Miller Light and Michelob Ultra are others companies who have created LGBTQ-friendly campaigns for Pride month. However, they did not backlash similar to that of Bud Light.

