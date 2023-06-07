"Dylan Mulvaney was a very expensive mistake": Netizens react as Bud Light ad searching for young female models goes viral online

Bud Light has made its way back into the headlines as the beer brand is reportedly doing some damage control after the recent Dylan Mulvaney controversy. As per The Shade Room, Bud Light is now looking for "attractive, young, real women" for their promotions. In an ad, the brand, which is represented by Urban Talent Management, states that auditions were held on June 3, 2023, for female models.

As per the ad, the brand needed a female model, who is preferably 21-30 years of age. The brand also stated that the model would have to visit three bars per night in different cities around salt lake.

Sharing the image of the ad, popular conservative influencer Andy Ngô termed this an "act of desperation."

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Scoop: In an act of desperation following weeks of backlash over the Dylan Mulvaney #trans partnership, Bud Light is now using modeling agencies to find attractive, young, real women to go around different bars to promote the brand with free swag. ngolocals.com Scoop: In an act of desperation following weeks of backlash over the Dylan Mulvaney #trans partnership, Bud Light is now using modeling agencies to find attractive, young, real women to go around different bars to promote the brand with free swag. ngolocals.com https://t.co/ZYQDkJ0PP3

After the ad went viral, several netizens took to social media to comment on the brand and its position after the controversy involving Dylan Mulvaney.

Social media users react to the beer brand's call for a new female model amidst the Dylan Mulvaney controversy (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to Bud Light's viral ad as the beer brand allegedly searches for female models

Bud Light's recent viral ad has grabbed the attention of social media users, sparking a range of reactions. Several individuals took to the comments section of Andy Ngô's post to share their reactions to the viral ad.

Social media users react to the beer brand's call for a new female model amidst the Dylan Mulvaney controversy (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the beer brand's call for a new female model amidst the Dylan Mulvaney controversy (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the beer brand's call for a new female model amidst the Dylan Mulvaney controversy (Image via Twitter)

The Bud Light controversy erupted when the company announced a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender influencer, as she celebrated "365 days of Girlhood." The brand then began facing backlash from conservative groups and the move led to calls for a boycott. Since then, the brand has been in the limelight as it continues to face heat from conservatives globally.

At the moment, it is not clear if the beer brand in fact released the advertisement that has been doing the rounds online. Furthermore, it has not been revealed by the brand if they hired a new face for the company. Hence, the authenticity of the viral ad for new talent cannot be confirmed.

Netizens currently await an official statement from Bud Light about the same.

Poll : 0 votes