Fact Check: Has Trisha Paytas been cast in Funny Girl? Twitter rumors debunked 

Twitter is buzzing with rumors claiming that Trisha Paytas has been cast as the next Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. However, that is not true.

Paytas went on to her Instagram account to clarify that she hasn't been contacted by Broadway and isn't a part of the upcoming rendition of the play in any way. She also acknowledged that she reposted the rumor only as a funny joke.

Trisha Paytas is open to the idea of playing Fanny Brice in the future

Trisha Paytas decided to address the rumor after it started to go viral on social media. She explained that she saw the news trending on Twitter and decided to "bring it to Instagram."

However, people believed it to be real, and she started receiving congratulatory messages from her friends. This was her cue to clarify the situation.

She said:

"Somehow on Twitter, it got started, obviously as a joke/rumor that I was going to be the next Fanny Brice, over Lea Michele. And I saw so many Tweets. I saw my name trending and thought 'what is it trending for?'"

She explained that the rumor caught her off guard because she had never been a big fan of the show. Trisha Paytas continued by saying:

"I've never mentioned Funny Girl, I am not really the biggest Funny Girl stan. I don't really know the story that much."

She also said that she knew people were joking and thought others would see it like that. However, many of her friends decided to congratulate her on the role.

Trisha Paytas clarified that she was not cast for the role but was open to the idea. She further indulged by saying she was due in September and would move to LA for the role. She explained:

"I'm happy to go on Broadway, I'll be there, we'll move there and I'll rehearse there."

Paytas added that if something like that were to happen, she would take it seriously and work hard. She said:

Y"ou never know, it's all about the hype. So, maybe I'll get to be Fanny Brice. And I'll take it really seriously, while I don't know the rule really well but hey if I'm meant to be Fanny Brice I'll be Fanny Brice."

She went ahead and apologized for the confusion caused by the joke and made it clear that it wasn't aimed at trolling people. However, Trisha Paytas wished the joke would "manifest" and materialize into reality.

She later added a few videos of her singing Funny Girl songs on her TikTok account, with the caption:

Come see me as your new Fanny Brice in "Funny Girl" on broadway

Glee star Lea Michele will be reprising the role of Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl

The character of Fanny Brice was played by Beanie Feldstein, who recently announced her departure from the show. She shared that the decision was based on creative differences between her and the show's production team.

She posted the news on Instagram, writing that taking up the role of Fanny Brice was a "lifelong dream" of hers. She thanked the show's cast for all the love and support she received on the set. Following her departure, speculation of Lea Michele filling the position started to go around the internet.

SAMEYA @Sammie_Ware Yes, I'm online today. Yes, I see y'all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I'm human. Yes, I'm Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I'm loud. Yes, I'd do it again.

The news was confirmed by Broadway, which sparked anger among netizens. Many of her co-stars have accused Michele of racist and abusive behavior.

Even former Glee star Samantha Ware shared her disapproval of the casting, claiming that "Broadway upholds whiteness" and "silence is complicity."

The actress had accused Michele of being rude to her on the set of Glee, to the point where it became a "living hell." She also added that the New Year's Eve actress made demeaning comments and treated her disrespectfully.

Lea is yet to address her former co-worker's statement.

