Fact Check: Is a Disney Pixar Land Before Time remake coming out in 2025? Viral poster debunked 

Claims of Disney and Pixar partnering to recreate the legendary animated movie The Land Before Time have spread like wildfire on Facebook. This comes after a netizen announced that the film production giants would remake the classic film. Despite the latest poster looking incredibly realistic, it is far from the truth. Neither Disney nor Pixar are reviving the film.

The Land Before Time was released in 1988. The movie follows Littlefoot, an orphaned apatosaurus who flees his home in search of the Great Valley. This comes after his mother tells him in her final breath, “Let your heart guide you. It whispers, so listen closely.” Littlefoot goes on an extraordinary journey alongside his newly made friends Cera, Ducky, Petrie, and Spike.

The film was directed by Don Bluth and produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas. The movie has 13 other renditions, with its final version released in 2016. Now, netizens have fallen under the assumption that Disney and Pixar are releasing another form of The Land Before Time.

Facebook page YODA BBY ABY released a poster that revealed that Disney and Pixar would release another The Land Before Time movie in 2025. The poster featured three dinosaurs, Littlefoot, Cera, and Ducky, at the front and center. The platform user also wrote in the post’s caption,

“Get ready to embark on a prehistoric escapade like never before! Disney and Pixar join forces to bring you a dazzling remake of The Land Before Time, where Littlefoot and friends journey through lush landscapes and encounter enchanting surprises. Brace yourself for a January 2025 release- a dino-mite adventure awaits!”

Although the poster looks incredibly realistic, another The Land Before Time movie is not being released.

Disney and Pixar are not remaking The Land Before Time

Disney and Pixar are not releasing the latest rendition of the classic. Even if they wanted to, it would not be possible as Universal has always held the rights to the movie franchise. The film production company stopped working on the series after releasing its 14th film in 2016.

Coincidently, filmmaker and director Don Bluth created the movie after being ousted from Disney in early 1988.

As neither Disney nor Pixar released a statement nor shared on their social media pages that they are releasing the movie above, it is safe to say that they are not collaborating on the project.

Furthermore, the movie poster originated from the above Facebook page, which is stated to be satirical and has written on its bio,

“I’m just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

This is not the first time the Facebook page has shared fake news. In the past, the YODA BBY ABY social media page claimed that actor Macaulay Culkin would return for another Home Alone film titled Cabin Alone. However, the news was untrue.