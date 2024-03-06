Fact Check: Is Dr Pepper being discontinued? Viral TikTok claim debunked 

Claims of Dr Pepper being discontinued have spread rapidly across TikTok. Although the origin of the assumption is still unknown, many seem to believe the rumor. However, it is worth noting that the notions are false. The popular drink is not being discontinued.

TikTok user @hahamiz was one of the many who spread the claim. He attached a video, which included the text:

“’I have no enemies’ mfs after seeing Dr. Pepper is getting discontinued.”

A man in the video was also heard saying, “I will burn this planet down.” At the time of writing this article, the 10-second-long clip had amassed over 2.4 million likes.

Platform user @yadiraaaag also attached a video where she was seen dancing with a carton of her favored drink. She also noted in her post that the beverage was being discontinued. At the time of writing this article, her video about the same had amassed nearly two million views.

Many expressed confusion over the rumors that were spreading rapidly across the internet. Reddit user u/biggiantporky also took to the r/OutOfTheLoop subreddit to question fellow platform users about whether the viral claims were true.

As many continue to express confusion over the assumptions, it is worth noting that they are far from the truth.

Dr Pepper is not being discontinued

No established news outlet has taken to the internet to report that the Texas-based beverage company was discontinuing their customer-favorite drink. Due to their immense popularity, reputed food blogs would likely have shared details about the same.

Furthermore, the brand took to its social media pages to debunk the rumors. In one of the posts, it said:

“Hey internet, You can all cool your thumbs, because Dr Pepper is not being discontinued. *applause* This rumor started with a TikTok video posted earlier this week. No more Dr Pepper would be very upsetting. World crushing. The worst of all time. But you have nothing to worry about. Dr Pepper isn’t going anywhere. These 23 flavors are 4 life.”

The brand also took to TikTok and shared in the caption of a video, “well this is awkward because we’re not going anywhere.”

A spokesperson for the organization also said in a statement to Verify This:

“A leading U.S. soft drink, Dr Pepper is over 100 years old with no plans for retirement, and rumors suggesting otherwise are false.”

Hence, it is safe to say that the rumors are far from the truth. The beverage will continue to be sold.

Meanwhile, the popular drink has gone viral following the emergence of the Dirty Soda trend. TikTokers have been mixing the carbonated soda, and flavored syrups, occasionally adding some fruit with a splash of creamer.