What is the TikTok slushie trend? All about the latest social media craze

A slushie trend recently began going viral on social media platforms like TikTok as numerous netizens followed the same. As part of this trend, individuals head to a nearby gas station or a 7-Eleven outlet and get a large colorful drink. However, they do not buy it with the intention of drinking it but proceed to throw the entire drink on their trucks.

Netizens often share these videos on TikTok as Bag Season by Jay Lewis and Da Real Gee Money plays in the background. However, there's a catch – one can only join the slushie trend if they own a specific type of truck known as a Bubba Truck. These modified four-wheel trucks, which have large tires or an extremely loud exhaust, have become the center of this trend.

All about the slushie trend on TikTok that has garnered millions of views

New trends including dance routines and lip-sync challenges emerge on TikTok on a daily basis and the most recent one to gain traction online is the slushie trend. It began gaining popularity in January 2024, and @brett.michaels has been credited for initiating this trend, as per Pop Buzz, although the netizen reportedly did not throw a drink at a vehicle.

This trend features videos in which individuals walk out of gas stations with a colorful drink in their hand and throw it on their trucks as Bag Season plays in the background.

Typically, the videos start with an individual emerging from their elevated truck at the gas station. They theatrically swing open the store's doors and walk inside to pour themselves a sizable slushie. Upon exiting, they head towards their truck and hurl the colorful drink directly at the windshield.

The remainder of the video showcases the truck's features, highlighting its rims, tires, and other modifications.

It is worth noting that this trend is not only limited to people throwing drinks on trucks; some individuals have also been throwing drinks at their vehicles, regardless of the model. Some individuals have also been seen throwing the colorful drinks at other people's cars as a prank.

Some gas stations have also started putting up signs asking people to refrain from tossing drinks at their cars on the premises, as their employees have to later clean up the mess, as per Pop Buzz.

Some may argue that the TikTok trend's primary aim is to showcase these modified trucks in a manner that is visually striking. However, others believe it is a wasteful trend.