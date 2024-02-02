Why did TikTok ban the "Legging Legs" trend? Reason explored as platform faces backlash from users

Several trends make the rounds on the social media platform TikTok simultaneously. However, amid all this, TikTok has banned using the term 'legging legs.' The controversial trend, which gained traction on the platform, prompted backlash from users who criticized its potential to trigger eating disorders and body dysmorphia.

The now-deleted hashtag #legginglegs originally surfaced as videos of women showcasing their thigh gaps while wearing yoga pants went viral. The trend quickly faced opposition as users voiced concerns about its negative effects on body image. Therapist Holly Essler condemned the trend in a video, stating that it was "disgusting" and urged users not to let social media dictate their body standards.

Plus-sized influencer Ashlee Rose Hartley also expressed her disapproval, emphasizing that everyone's legs are "legging legs" and should not conform to a specific ideal.

The controversy surrounding the 'legging legs' trend on TikTok is related to body image and societal expectations

The controversy surrounding the "legging legs" trend received criticism for reportedly promoting a singular, unrealistic body type as ideal, perpetuating harmful beauty standards. Comments on TikTok videos revealed the emotional toll the trend took on users, with some expressing feelings of inadequacy and insecurity.

In response to the controversy, TikTok has taken decisive action by banning the term "legging legs" on its platform. The hashtag has been replaced with information about eating disorders and disordered eating, redirecting users to resources for support and education.

TikTok's decision to address the issue directly reflects a commitment to user well-being and a recognition of the platform's influence on shaping societal norms. Creators and influencers applauded TikTok's move, expressing relief that the platform took steps to curb harmful trends. One user, @ashleyrosehartley, shared a video about this and said,

"I just saw a new trend called 'legging legs' that's circulating on the internet & it's young people critiquing their legs in leggings & saying that the perfect legs for leggings is a giant square thigh gap & small legs...here to remind you all that legs are legging legs."

Lifestyle editor and micro-influencer Suzanne Baum welcomed the ban, describing the 'legging legs' trend as a toxic beauty standard that pressures individuals to conform to specific body shapes.

Psychotherapist and anxiety expert Kamalyn Kaur highlighted the detrimental impact such trends can have on young people. It can lead to negative perceptions of their bodies, low self-confidence, and unhealthy behaviors.

With approximately 1.25 million people in the UK and 28.8 million in the US experiencing eating disorders, the importance of addressing harmful trends on social media platforms becomes increasingly evident.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, an estimated 28.8 million Americans experience an eating disorder in their lifetime. Studies have indicated a correlation between social media usage and the development of body image concerns and eating disorders.