Where is Lauren Alaina now? American Idol alum opens up about struggling with bulimia in the past 

On Wednesday, August 9, country singer Lauren Alaina appeared on the Better Tomorrow podcast. Among many things, she discussed how she suffered from an eating disorder during her time on American Idol season 10 and how that affected her life.

Lauren Alaina mentioned the following during her conversation with former Bachelorette Hannah Brown:

“I started having problems with [an] eating disorder in middle school and then in tenth grade, I go on American Idol. And I was in my very awkward, chubby phase.”

In addition to this, she also mentioned how she received a lot of "criticism" from classmates in high school, as she explained:

“I was always confident on the stage, the one thing I wasn’t confident [about] was my weight probably like my whole life. Well not my whole life, but starting in eighth grade-ish because I became a cheerleader and I was a softball player before that and so I was not built the same.”

Alaina displayed great skills on American Idol season 10 back in 2011, and she ended as the runner-up. Scotty McCreery was the winner of that season. While on her podcast interview, she also shared how much criticism she faced from the viewers regarding her weight when she was 16 years old.

Lauren is currently living in Nashville and has written a book called Getting Good At Being You. In addition to appearing on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, she is currently working on making more songs.

In the podcast interview, American Idol season 10 star Lauren Alaina discussed how hard it was when she was just 16 years old and people would comment on her body. She also stated that she was also losing herself during that time. According to her:

“But as that 16-year-old child it got very bad for a while. I suffered with such a severe eating disorder in those years where nothing was connecting, it wasn’t only because [I needed] to work hard, I lost who I was completely. Everything, my light like it was dimmed quite a bit because of the TV aspect.”

In addition, Lauren Alaina spoke about how, when she appeared on American Idol season 10, a blog referred to her as "Miss Piggy." Despite all the remarks, she focused on her performance and the appreciation she was receiving. In her explanation, Lauren Alaina described how she used to feel good when she looked at the bright side of things.

“It was an extreme high and an extreme low and I got sick … I struggled very, very bad with bulimia for a very long time. In fact, when I was going on Dancing With the Stars [in 2019,] I had been in remission for years at that point. And something about knowing I was going back on national television I had to start going to therapy for it again.”

Additionally, she described how fortunate she is to have people who support her and how dedicated she is to releasing more music for her fans. She also mentioned feeling healthy and happy, saying, "Things are very positive."

Self reported that 28-year-old Lauren Alaina had bulimia for six years, but that she has since recovered.