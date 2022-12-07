Fact Check: Is Elliott Davis alive? Death rumors debunked 

Social media users have been paying tribute to veteran journalist Elliott Davis -- but has he really died?

The internet, which promises to have all the information about everything under the sun, can be a tricky place to navigate. A lot of times, these pieces of information might not be as true as we think. From death hoaxes to dating rumors, the world of social media can often spread a lot of false reports, which could easily mislead people and even affect their lives negatively.

In one such instance, news of Elliott Davis' death went viral after a Facebook page, Jefferson County, MO, posted a message about it along with the journalist’s picture. Posted on December 5, 2022, the caption read:

“RIP Elliott Davis of FOX 2 News. You will be missed.”

In big and bold text, the picture also stated:

“Rest in PEACE. Elliott Davis. 1954-2022.”

Thousands of people saw the photo and the post, and many reshared it as well. Yet, what is the truth behind this news? Has Elliott Davis really passed away?

The news of the journalist dying is certainly not true, and the FOX 2 channel reached out to the page, questioning why they posted something like this. It was later revealed that the Facebook page is a satirical page and does not post true news.

Elliott Davis, the FOX 2 journalist is alive: Truth debunked after Facebook page spreads fake news

Elliott Davis is one of the most well-known journalists in recent times, who is best known for his long-running “You Paid For It” segment, in which he talks about how the government wastes taxpayers' hard-earned money.

The Facebook page responsible for spreading the false news of his death replied to FOX 2, claiming:

“To make a point about media literacy, common sense, and because it’s kinda funny to laugh at people who believe everything they read on Facebook. We wish no actual ill will towards Elliott or anyone affiliated with KTVI or Nexstar.”

Explaining that it is just a satirical page, the Facebook page said that none of the news shared by the page is true. From sharing hoax news about earthquakes and tornadoes to even talking about taking a COVID booster shot in a sports bar, the Facebook page shared the FOX 2 article, with the caption:

“We’d like to thank Elliott for 40+ years (and hopefully many more) of seeking justice for those in the St Louis area and reporting egregious waste and corruption within the government sector. After all.. we paid for it.”

The satirical Facebook page that shared about the journalist's death shared FOX 2's news piece on their page. (Image via Facebook)

At the same time, sources close to Elliott Davis claimed that the journalist was taken aback to hear the news of his passing away. He said:

“Well, it was strange because a friend I hadn’t heard from in more than a half a year called me. The first thing she said was, ‘you’re alive.’ I said, ‘well, yeah, I think so.’ She said that she had seen something posted on social media. That said I had passed away.’ That was the first I had heard about it."

Elliott Davis also talked about how worried his daughter when she heard about the news through social media:

"Then, when I got to work, I got a call from my daughter. She’s on tour with the production in Germany. She said, ‘Dad, are you OK?’ And I said, ‘I think so.’”

Jasmine Huda @jhuda “At least they picked a nice picture.” Elliott Davis laughing about the social media post reporting his death. Don’t know who was behind the rumor but W-T-?! “At least they picked a nice picture.” Elliott Davis laughing about the social media post reporting his death. Don’t know who was behind the rumor but W-T-?! https://t.co/w04lyohvXh

Journalist Elliott Davis was also seen on air on December 5, 2022, after news about his passing away came to light. Hence, netizens can now breathe easy about Elliott Davis' health since he is alive and well.

It is imperative that people refrain from believing every news story that is being reported and spread on social media, until they find viable proof for the same.

Poll : 0 votes