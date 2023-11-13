Fact Check: Is Elphaba from TikTok dead? Viral death hoax explained

Elphaba Orion Doherty is the latest social media personality to fall victim to an internet death hoax. Recently, the news outlet SNBC13, amongst others, announced that the TikTok sensation had passed away. However, this is far from the truth. She also took to her official Instagram account to confirm that she is very much alive.

TikToker Elphaba is a transgender influencer best known in the musical theatre space. She has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on the video-sharing platform, where she frequently updates followers about her life.

Unexpectedly, several news outlets, including BRB News, Hausa New, and Celeb Critics, amongst others, announced that Elphaba had passed away. The websites claimed that the official cause of death was yet to be determined, and the circumstances surrounding her death remained unknown.

Expand Tweet

We Publish News also claimed that fans were convinced that the 19-year-old had died as she said in a video that she would not “create stuff.” The publication also claimed that fans commented “RIP” under the social media post.

The website also claimed that- “the obituary and funeral arrangements will be shared by family members later.”

However, the news is far from the truth.

Website claims the TikToker passed away (Image via We Publish News)

Elphaba Orion Doherty debunked viral death hoax

The LGBTQ community activist is certainly not dead. She recently took to her Instagram account to debunk the viral claims. In an Instagram story, she said:

“IAM NOT DEAD. The effing news are posting now. I’m trying to heal and people making this up makes me feel sickl that people are fantasising over this like it’s a trend…”

Influencer debunks viral death hoax (Image via elphabaoriondoherty/Instagram)

In another Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of a news article and wrote- “I’m not dead”

It seems like a news outlet was circulating false reports for the sake of temporary attention or popularity. Frequently, netizens take to the internet to spread disinformation in hopes of going viral. Hence, it is important to verify such news with credible news outlets.

This is not the first time a celebrity has fallen victim to such internet-dead hoaxes. In the past, several A-list celebrities, including Will Smith, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, and Shane Dawson, amongst others, also were subjects of such news.

Elphaba Doherty fell into the trap of false news after fans expressed concern over her mental health. In late September, she took to her official Instagram account to tell followers she was taking a break from social media “due to illness x I’m very ill.”

Website claims the TikToker passed away (Image via BRB News)

For those unversed, the internet personality is battling Tourette’s, among other mental health issues. Nonetheless, she frequently posted on social media and amassed a large following online.

Elphaba is also known for her Broadway musical Wicked, where she played the main protagonist, the Wicked Witch of the West. She recently took to Instagram to express gratitude for being cast in the musical. She said:

“Dear Wicked The Musical, HAPPY 20TH! 💚🏳️‍⚧️ You have changed my life for the better. You have inspired me to come out be myself and not let anyone bring me down. You have saved my life when I was at the lowest”

Meanwhile, the influencer announced that she had created a new discord server, titled Team Elphaba.