Fact Check: Is a Gears of War movie starring Dave Bautista releasing in 2025? Viral poster debunked

Social media platforms were recently flooded with reports related to the release of a Gears of War movie based on the game of the same name. The rumors came out from a Facebook post by Yoda Bby Aby shared on March 11, 2025.

However, the rumor was revealed to be false since the page focuses on satirical news, and a film on Gears of War has not been released anywhere. Yoda Bby Aby also added a poster with the title alongside the main leads being featured on it, including Dave Bautista and Jon Bernthal.

The caption also reveals the names of the characters as Marcus and Dom as it reads:

“Get ready for an explosive cinematic experience with Gears of War, where Dave Bautista embodies the gritty Marcus Fenix and Jon Bernthal brings Dom to life in an epic battle against the ruthless Locust Horde on the war-torn planet of Sera.”

The post also mentioned that the movie focuses on the main characters fighting to save the world from an invasion by passing through “treacherous landscapes, fighting tooth and nail.” The caption stated in the end:

“Packed with stunning visuals and heart-pounding combat, this is one war you won’t want to miss! Coming to cinemas in August 2025.”

Netizens also reacted to the viral poster in the comments section, with most praising the look of Dave and Jon and expressing their excitement for the new film.

Online responses (Image via Facebook/YODA BBY ABY)

Gears of War projects were announced a long time ago: Dave Bautista speaks up

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix obtained the rights to the game in 2022 and was planning certain adaptations, including a live-action film and an adult animated series. However, Netflix did not confirm anything about the production companies or directors getting involved with the projects.

According to CBR, New Line Cinema had previously acquired the rights to Gears of War, but the project never went as planned due to budget problems and director changes. Moreover, Phil Spencer, an Xbox executive, also claimed in 2019 that a film based on the game was being developed.

While the potential release dates of the projects mentioned above are not confirmed yet, Dave Bautista appeared for an interview with ComicBook last month, requesting the help of the video game’s fans. He told the outlet:

“Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already. It’s not like I’m not badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together.”

As per ComicBook, Netflix confirmed in 2023 that Jon Spaihts, known for his work in films like Dune: Part Two, was brought in to prepare a script for the live-action project. Spahits also said at the time that he was excited about being able to contribute to helping in the development of the film and continued:

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates.”

However, there have been no updates about the film, and Netflix has not shared any official statement about it. On the other hand, Gears of War has been one of the most popular and successful games on Xbox 360, and five games have been released.

