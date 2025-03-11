Fact Check: Is Coraline 2 releasing in October 2025? Viral poster debunked

Reports of a sequel to the animated dark fantasy film Coraline recently started making rounds on the internet. The rumors emerged out of a Facebook post by Yoda Bby Aby on Sunday, March 9, claiming that the follow-up would be titled Night of the Beldam.

Ad

However, the news was revealed to be false since Yoda Bby Aby shares only satirical and fake posts on their timeline. The page is full of similar announcements of certain sequels, remakes, and new seasons of many popular films and TV shows, such as Lethal Weapon 5.

Notably, the details related to Coraline also included a poster and a release date was added in the caption, stating that the film will arrive in October this year.

Ad

Ad

The name of Disney Pixar was featured on top of the poster and the post additionally claimed that it would be helmed by Henry Selick. The caption had a few more details related to the film’s main premise, saying that it would be a “spooky, whimsical adventure” where Beldam would come into the real world, aiming to steal Coraline’s life.

“Watch Coraline battle her creepiest foe yet as the Other Mother trades sewing needles for a sinister swap. Get ready for a thrilling, fun-filled fright fest in cinemas just in time for Halloween!”

Ad

Although the film was successful at the time of its original release in 2009, the makers never opted to make a sequel over the years.

Coraline 2 is not happening: Neil Gaiman opens up

Henry Selick served as the animated film’s director and although he has made four projects of the same genre over the years, none of them have got a sequel until today. Apart from this, the president and CEO of the animation studio Laika, Travis Knight, had also dismissed the reports of a sequel in the past.

Ad

Coraline was adapted from author Neil Gaiman’s dark fantasy horror children’s book of the same name, which came out a long time back in 2002. Neil did not write a second book and while speaking to ComicBook around three years ago, Gaiman said that he won’t do it until he has a better story than the first one.

“I haven’t come up with (anything)…Actually, as good or better because you don’t want to do, you just don’t want to do one of those sequels that sort of feels like a made for video sequel. If you’re gonna do something, it needs to be a Toy Story 2 or The Godfather Part 2 level sequel where you’re actually upping your game.”

Ad

Ad

Gaiman addressed the same while responding to a fan question on X (formerly Twitter) about the sequel, saying that there was no use to work on a sequel that was “something less” than the first part.

However, Henry confirmed his collaboration with Neil for another film last year, which would be an adaptation of Gaiman’s book The Ocean at the End of the Lane. According to Variety, Selick referred to the film as “almost a sequel” to Coraline and continued:

Ad

“Instead of a child going to this other world with a monstrous mother, it’s a monstrous mother who comes into our world to wreak havoc on a kid’s life.”

Coraline was also a recipient of various accolades, including the Academy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and it featured the voices of popular faces such as Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, and Jennifer Saunders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback