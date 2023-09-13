Fact Check: Is the Giant of Kandahar of 1923 real or fake? Viral picture debunked 

A picture of a gigantic humanoid called the Giant of Kandahar from Afghanistan recently began doing the rounds on the internet. The picture of the same went viral and left people wondering whether it was real or fake. The image of the giant humanoid in question began circulating on the internet in September 2023 on Facebook.

The picture was uploaded by a page named Marvelous Tajz and they claimed that the Giant of Kandahar was photographed in 1923.

"The giant of Kandahar, photographed Afghanistan 1923," the caption read.

The giant humanoid, who is reportedly 15 feet tall and has six fingers is seen towering above several humans in the viral black-and-white picture.

However, it is worth noting that the image is not real and is a photoshopped picture, as per allsoccer's fact check.

The Giant of Kandahar is a myth and the picture circulating on the internet is photoshopped

It is important to note that this is not the first time that the story of the giant humanoid has caught the attention of netizens. Earlier, in the 2000s, the story about the existence of the giant humanoid became the talk of the town. However, now a picture of the creature has surfaced online.

The fable that went viral in the 2000s states that when American troops were in Afghanistan, they saw this giant creature. Later on, they went missing. After this, America sent several individuals to the region to look for the missing troop and they encountered the Giant of Kandahar. They went on to shoot the giant in an attempt to kill him. The fable states that the American troops won the fight against the giant, as per allsoccer.

However, it is worth noting that there is no evidence to support this story. The US military did not confirm this claim either.

Allsoccer and cryptid wiki reported that the giant of Kandahar is just a hoax and that the picture doing the rounds on the internet is photoshopped.

"Would make a great movie": Social media users react to the viral picture

As social media users came across the viral image of the giant humanoid, they began reacting to it. Several individuals joked about it and did not fall for the claims surrounding it. Many stated that the image was probably created by AI and linked it to creatures seen in Game of Thrones.

Others believed that the claims were true and shared their views in the comments section of the viral Facebook post.

Internet users react to the viral picture (Image via Facebook)

While there is a sudden surge in AI-generated images, this picture of the Giant of Kandahar was reportedly photoshopped.