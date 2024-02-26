Fact Check: Is Hunxho dead? Atlanta rapper shuts down Georgia fatal shooting hoax 

Social media users were left shocked after a few netizens recently posted online about Hunxho allegedly being shot. As the news went viral on social media, many started mourning the loss of the rapper and also paid their tributes.

Reports on the internet stated that Hunxho, AKA Ibrahim Muhammad Dodo “was killed in a shooting incident at Georgia State University on Sunday, February 25, 2024.”

A website, brbcollege.in mentioned:

“Hunxho, known for his unique style and captivating lyrics, was rapidly making a name for himself in Atlanta’s thriving rap scene. His death comes as a shock to fans and fellow artists alike, who had high hopes for his promising career. The tragic incident occurred on the GSU campus, where Hunxho was allegedly shot.”

A screenshot of the news from brbcollege. (Image via BRBCollege.in)

However, as the news went viral, and many other websites also started posting similar stories, the claims caught Hunxho’s eyes, who then addressed the rumor, shutting down the shooting and death hoax. Posting a picture of himself on X, he asked netizens to “stop."

Hence, Hunxho is not dead, and this is yet another case of misinformation being spread online. There is also no official confirmation of the rapper being in a shooting incident.

Hunxho is a popular Atlanta-based rapper known for many of his hit songs like Your Friends, By Tomorrow, U The 1, and even Brainstorming.

Social media users relieved after Hunxho debunks rumors of his death

As many social media users posted about Hunxho tragically dying in the shooting, one even claimed they saw the rapper dead, uploading a picture of a man lying unconscious, with a text overlay that read:

“Hunxho got popped.”

However, as the news reached the rapper, he dispelled the rumors by posting a picture of himself on X. The picture went viral, receiving 995,000 views in just a few hours. Many also started commenting on it by stating how the news “scared” them.

Rapper addresses rumors of his passing away by posting a picture of himself on X: More details and social media users' reactions explored. (Image via @hunxho/x)

Hunxho is not the first celebrity to fall prey to these death hoaxes.

This recent incident is yet another reminder of how netizens must always make sure to share authentic news from verified sources on social media to avoid the spread of misinformation.