Fact Check: Is Jason Aldean suing Whoopi Goldberg and The View ? Viral article debunked 

As Jason Aldean continues to make headlines amidst his Try This In a Small Town song controversy, a news outlet has reported that he plans to sue Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar from The View. A publication reported that the singer decided to do so after being called “racist” in the show. However, the reports are not true. The musician is not filing a lawsuit against the The View hosts.

News publication The Dunning-Kruger Times published an article titled- “Jason Aldean Files Defamation Suit Against Whoopi and The View: “I’m No Racist.”” The article claimed that Aldean had filed a $40 million lawsuit as he took “advise of counsel.” The outlet also claimed that this comes after the ABC show hosts called the singer a “racist.”

The article claimed that ABC stood by their hosts and the show by saying that they are protected by the “1st Amendment free speech.” The news report also claimed that Whoopi shouted “fire” in a “crowded theater.”

The report also claimed that Jason Alean’s attorney Joe Barron said that Whoopi “needs to pay for her little stunt.”

The Dunning-Kruger Times went on to say that Whoopi responded to the lawsuit by saying that she is not worried about the potential legal proceedings.

However, the article is false in reality. Whoopi and the other The View hosts are not being sued by Jason Aldean.

Jason Aldean is not filing a defamation lawsuit against Whoopi and other The View hosts

Despite the article appearing to be true, it is not real. The Dunning-Kruger Times is a popular parody site that publishes satirical content. They have noted in their website that everything they report is purely fictional and not real. They have written in their website:

“If you believe that it is real, you should have your head examined. Any similarities between this site’s pure fantasy and actual people, places, and events are purely coincidental.”

Since no other credible news outlet has reported on the same, it is safe to say that Jason Aldean is not suing any of the The View hosts in reality.

Despite claims of Whoopi facing a defamation lawsuit are false, she and fellow The View hosts did slam Jason Aldean’s controversial Try This In a Small Town video. Whoopi claimed that the message the song was trying to put forward was questionable. She said on The View:

“You just have to realize that when you make it about Black Lives Matter, people kind of say, “well, are you talking about Black people? What are you talking about here?”

Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin relentlessly slammed the song and called it “deplorable” and “annoying.”

Greg Price @greg_price11



- Gets the name of it wrong

- Says it had “racist lyrics” even though it doesn’t mention race once

- Says that BLM rioters were “taking care of the people in their town” by burning them down.

pic.twitter.com/4Snmpx9p8R Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Jason Aldean’s song:- Gets the name of it wrong- Says it had “racist lyrics” even though it doesn’t mention race once- Says that BLM rioters were “taking care of the people in their town” by burning them down.

Following the backlash, the now-infamous music video has removed sections to edit out the Black Lives Matter demonstration. Aldean’s record label also released a statement following the change in the video. They noted that the video was edited- “due to third part copyright clearance issue.” No more elaboration was provided at the time of writing this article.

Jason Aldean has meanwhile stood by the song by saying that the song is not about race.