Fact Check: Is Javier Milei Jewish? Beliefs explored as Argentina elects 'shock therapy' libertarian as new President

Argentina has elected economist, author, and TV mogul turned politician Javier Milei as their new President. An exponent of economic ‘shock therapy,’ in the wake of his election, social media began wondering whether Milei was Jewish on the grounds of his unequivocal support for Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

However, according to the Catholic News Agency, Javier Milei is an Italian immigrant to Argentina with Catholic roots. In fact, in recent times, even before the October 7 conflict began, libertarian Milei expressed his wish to convert to Judaism. He also told Argentine news outlet A24 that if he was elected President, he would move the nation’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Besides, Javier Milei also told El Pais that he was learning Torah (the book of Jewish laws) with the help of a local rabbi and considered the USA and Israel as his “natural allies.”

New Argentine President Javier Milei wants to become a Jewish

Just like most Argentines, Javier Milei was also born into a Catholic household to Italian immigrant parents. However, over the years, he has expressed his interest in Judaism and to convert himself into it.

In the wake of his brand-new election as the President of Argentina, the ‘shock therapy’ libertarian’s religious affinity has come under scrutiny. According to Haaretz, he is not just a proponent of the Jews but is also a supporter of the Jewish State of Israel.

During an interview with A24 in the summer of 2022, he expressed his wish to shift Argentina’s Israeli embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Earlier in 2023, he told Spanish news outlet El Pais that he studied the Torah daily and regarded the USA and Israel as his allies. He added that he was “considering” converting to Judaism but was aware that the step would be challenging if he was elected President.

“If you’re Jewish because your mother is Jewish, you’re not obliged to comply with the principles of Judaism. If you convert, you’re obliged to do so,” Javier Milei explained.

Milei continued by mentioning that if he were to be the President, it would be difficult to “disconnect from the country from Friday to Saturday” because of the Sabbath, stating how the conversion would prove to be “incompatible.”

In this context, Javier Milei added that Rabbi Shimon Axel Wahnish, who helped him study the Torah, made him realize that he should study it from the “point of view of economic analysis.” Wahnish is the head of a Buenos Aires-based Argentine-Moroccan Jewish community called ACILBA, per the Times of Israel.

Interestingly, Javier Milei is known for frequently quoting from the Torah during public events. He even visited the Buenos Aires Holocaust Museum and the New York grave of Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, an influential Jewish leader, to show his pro-Jewish stance.

As per Argentine news outlet La Nacion, he pledged that his first foreign trip as the Argentine President would be to Israel, where he would “delve deeper into his studies of the Torah, Talmud, and other Jewish scriptures.”

Milei even has two mastiff dogs named after Jewish economists Milton Freidman and Murray Rothbard, as reported by the Times of Israel. He was even seen waving the Israeli flag in solidarity with the country in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

Exploring Javier Milei’s ‘shock therapy’ policy and more

Argentina has been grappling with issues such as growing inflation, recession, and poverty. To fix these problems, the newly-elected President Javier Milei, who is considered to be far-right, ultra-conservative, and right-wing libertarian, has promised to take measures. He has even pledged to “exterminate” the “cancer of inflation” and take “chainsaw” to the state, as per The Guardian.

For this, he previously suggested economic shock therapy, which would include the closing of the Argentine central bank, replacing the Peso (Argentine currency) with dollars, slashing public spending, legalizing the sale of organs, cutting ties with the nation’s two largest trade allies Brazil and China, and closing multiple ministries among other radical economic reforms to recover the country from its current state of crisis.

Milei, the economist and the leader of the two-year-old La Libertad Avanza (The Freedom Advances) Party, is a follower of the Austrian School of Economics that favors individual choice and freedom, free markets, and anarcho-capitalism. He called climate change “a socialist lie” and s*x education a bane and a “ploy” to destroy family values.

In the wake of the victorious election results (he won by 55.69 percent votes as per The Guardian), Milei, who’s often compared to Donald Trump, said during a press conference:

“Another Argentina is impossible with the same old approaches that have consistently failed… Today, the reconstruction of Argentina begins.”

Moreover, as per Haaretz, the 53-year-old Milei is also anti-abortion, supports flexible gun laws, and was a staunch critic of Argentine-born Pope Francis. In fact, many believe that following Milei’s election, Catholicism in Argentina may take a backseat.