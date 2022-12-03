Fact Check: Is Jennifer Lopez paying tribute to Whitney Houston at Grammy's 2023? Claim debunked

The claim that Jennifer Lopez will be paying tribute to Whitney Houston at the Grammys in 2023 is false. The incorrect rumor also stated that Lopez told Time that Houston's songs "fit her vocal range very well."

The rumor that Lopez told Time she would be giving a tribute to Houston has been on the internet for some time but has recently gained traction, with several netizens sharing and discussing the news. Soon an alleged leaked audio clip of the singer rehearsing a Whitney Houston song went viral on social media. The clip featured the On The Floor singer practicing but failing to sing a note several times.

the diddy of philanthropy @chelseaablately I’m back pissed off again. Why would JLo do a tribute to Whitney Houston? Like it genuinely doesn’t make sense I’m back pissed off again. Why would JLo do a tribute to Whitney Houston? Like it genuinely doesn’t make sense

However, the rumors were finally put to rest by Jennifer Lopez's representative.

What did the Jennifer Lopez interview claim?

Several popular social media posts reported that JLo "revealed" to Time magazine that she would be paying tribute to Widney Houston at the 2023 Grammys. The unvetted news spread like wildfire, with many fans upset about the Maid in Manhattan star being chosen for a tribute by November 30, 2022.

Lord Voldemort @BdaProducer Seriously, can we petition for JLo not to do this Whitney Houston Tribute?! For my sanity as a black producer/musician I must fight against this…who tf even gave the go ahead for this? Seriously, can we petition for JLo not to do this Whitney Houston Tribute?! For my sanity as a black producer/musician I must fight against this…who tf even gave the go ahead for this?

The alleged news also stated that Lopez compared her vocal range to that of Whitney Houston, who is known for her powerful and soulful voice. Here's what she reportedly said in the same:

"I feel that Whitney’s songs fit my vocal range very well. I’m going to sing I Have Nothing & I Will Always Love You."

chris evans @notcapnamerica LEAKED: Raw audio from Jennifer Lopez’s rehearsals for her Grammy tribute to Whitney Houston LEAKED: Raw audio from Jennifer Lopez’s rehearsals for her Grammy tribute to Whitney Houston 🚨 LEAKED: Raw audio from Jennifer Lopez’s rehearsals for her Grammy tribute to Whitney Houston https://t.co/Tz3JSQboTl

What added more fuel to the speculation was when a clip of Jennifer Lopez rehearsing for the performance was leaked, supposedly "butchering" the song she was practicing. The recording featured the singer struggling to hit a high note and groaning in frustration after not achieving it after several attempts.

The clip of the 53-year-old singer was retweeted more than 14,000 times. Besides her, someone else singing "I'd always dream..." can also be heard in the clip. The leaked clip was eventually deleted. Here's the fake leaked raw audio recording:

Soon after, Jennifer Lopez's representative, Lauren Schwartz, confirmed that she did no such interview with Time and the news was fake. In an email to The Associated Press, Lauren stated:

"There is no truth to this rumor and that interview did not happen."

She explained that Lopez's team was "looking into" the audio clip that was circulating on the internet. The representative also added:

"It is not related to any Grammy performance."

According to The Associated Press, upon doing a quick internet search, it was revealed that the audio clip shared on social media has been circulating since 2010. The recording clip featured a singer singing the lyrics of No More Tears (Enough is Enough) by Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer and not Whitney Houston.

Moreover, Time magazine also confirmed via their statement to The Associated Press that they did not do any such interview with the On the Floor singer.

