Fact Check: Is the viral Anheuser Busch Bud Light apology commercial real? Social media post debunked

A fake apology commercial by Bud Light went viral on Twitter after the controversial beer brewer unveiled its new ad promoting a summer campaign on June 22. The “Easy to Summer” commercial is the brand’s first big marketing endeavor after it faced an immense backlash in April for collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

However, netizens were not too happy with the new ad, and one user on Twitter took it upon themselves to create an alternative ad campaign where the company would apologize to its customers.

After the initial release of its summer commercial, on June 26, the beer brewer quote tweeted a GIF by Bud Knight, an iconic character associated with the brand, and announced its comeback. The short GIF features a knight in dark blue armor with the brand’s name written on it.

In response to the tweet, one user, Microsoft Bing Crosby, shared the video they edited to make it look like a commercial. The video conveys its message from the perspective of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch. The user wrote in the caption that the beer brewer should have tweeted an apology when they returned to the market.

Fake Bud Light Apology Commercial and Netizens' Reactions to the Brand

The fake apology video of the beer brewer started with Anheuser-Busch InBev’s logo against a black backdrop while Irish hard rock band Thin Lizzy’s “The Boys Are Back In Town” was being played. As the video progressed, texts started appearing at the bottom of the screen. The texts read:

"To all our customers…We heard you. We f**ked up. We have a new team in place. We hope you’ll invite us back into your fridges and coolers.”

The clip then cut to Nigel Farage, a former British politician enjoying a pint of beer, after which a dog appeared on the screen holding a case of Bud Light. The texts continued again:

"While we're at it, we're sorry for this one too..."

Penda Cyning @PendaCyning @ElonFan35759172 @budlight If they had done this, it would mean that they believed you worthy of an apology and not a rube to be assimilated at a later date. @ElonFan35759172 @budlight If they had done this, it would mean that they believed you worthy of an apology and not a rube to be assimilated at a later date.

The fake commercial then cut to former ads that the beer brewer had released in the past.

Bud Light's "Easy to Summer" Commercial

The 60-second ad features the disco soul song “Good Times” by the R&B band Chic. The commercial shows people navigating through the trials and tribulations of summertime, such as walking barefoot on the hot pavement or sunburn. To recover from the scorching heat, they resort to Bud Light.

However, people did not seem too happy about this ad either. The conservatives demanded an apology from the company. They claimed that the company portrayed beer drinkers in a stereotypical buffoonish light and were extremely disappointed with it.

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

Netizens react to the beer brewer's "Easy to Summer" ad. (Image via YouTube/@BudLight)

The backlash sparked by the partnership with Dylan Mulvaney led the company to a steep decline in its sales. The summer campaign came as an attempt to win back its target demographic. However, people are still displeased with the company.

Poll : 0 votes