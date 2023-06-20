Fact check: Is the viral YNW Melly interrogation video related to his double murder case? Social media post debunked

A video featuring YNW Melly is making the rounds on social media, where the arrested rapper can be seen being interrogated by the police. A few social media accounts have shared the footage claiming that the video is from his recent double murder case. In the video, YNW Melly can be seen seated on the chair and answering some questions being asked by the police officer.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez YNW Melly interrogation footage has surfaced YNW Melly interrogation footage has surfaced 👀 https://t.co/Fd9CQyFwD0

However, the video is not from his recent double murder case and is from almost nine years ago, when the rapper was arrested in 2015 for shooting near a high school. In the video, the rapper is almost 16 years old and is being interrogated regarding the shooting case by the authorities for more than two hours.

At the time, he was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Moreover, he was also held for firing on a group of people near the school.

The incident took place near Vero Beach High School. While the video is from a long time ago, it recently resurfaced on social media, and has garnered more than 1 million views in just a few hours.

No Jumper @nojumper Alleged video of YNW Melly cooperating with cops in the interrogation room surfaces Alleged video of YNW Melly cooperating with cops in the interrogation room surfaces https://t.co/Y93sOFIfGM

The claims that the video is recent are absolutely false and untrue.

YNW Melly interrogation video is from 2015 and is not related to the recent incident

In response to the widely circulated video, which was shared with the claims of it being from YNW Melly’s recent case, social media users were quick to voice their opinions, which sparked a debate regarding its authenticity.

Many individuals commented below the video, stating that the footage is old and unrelated to the recent double murder incident involving YNW Melly.

These users aimed to debunk the claims surrounding the video's relevance. However, amidst the discussion, some individuals inadvertently fell for the trap, believing that the video is indeed recent and connected to the rapper's current circumstances.

As the video got shared on multiple platforms, many users took to Twitter and commented below @mymixtapez’s post:

Social media users comment below various Twitter accounts sharing an old video of the rapper with claims of it being related to his double-murder case. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users comment below various Twitter accounts sharing an old video of the rapper with claims of it being related to his double-murder case. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users comment below various Twitter accounts sharing an old video of the rapper with claims of it being related to his double-murder case. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users comment below various Twitter accounts sharing an old video of the rapper with claims of it being related to his double-murder case. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users comment below various Twitter accounts sharing an old video of the rapper with claims of it being related to his double-murder case. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, during the interrogation, YNW Melly also got into a heated exchange of words with the interrogation officers, where he was even threatened by the officers to speak the truth.

At the time, Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, was held at the Juvenile Justice Center in Fort Pierce.

