US President Joe Biden missed a College Athlete Day appearance at the White House on Monday, June 12, due to an emergency root canal. Vice President Kamala Harris filled in for the President, but as she walked out on the stage, it began raining. The event was held to celebrate men and women’s NCAA Champion teams from the 2022-2023 season.

Srbija Evropa @srbija_eu U.S. President Joe Biden is rescheduling a meeting with the head of NATO and skipping his other public events on Monday to undergo his second root canal procedure in as many days, the White House said. U.S. President Joe Biden is rescheduling a meeting with the head of NATO and skipping his other public events on Monday to undergo his second root canal procedure in as many days, the White House said. https://t.co/W1YBTdSLaN

The physician at the White House, Dr. O’Connor, explained in a memo that the president was experiencing dental pain in his lower right premolar on Sunday. He added that Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Presidential Dental Team was able to perform an examination, including an x-ray, that very day in the White House Dental Operatory. The memo said:

“Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future. The president tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications.”

However, when the news spread online, one Twitter user, @Thewiseonewon, asked how the president could have a root canal when he wears dentures. The user claimed it being a lie, to which, another netizen, Tammy Cornejo, responded by confirming that they had seen Joe Biden's fake teeth.

Joe Biden's dentures claims surface amid root canal announcement

Netizens react to Biden's root canal announcement. (Image via Twitter/@Thewiseonewon)

In September 2019, a viral video sparked claims about the president apparently wearing dentures. The then 76-year-old Biden was asked during a Democratic debate why he should be given a second chance by voters to pass gun control measures when none were signed into law.

While responded to this question, he began by moving his mouth weirdly, while his upper teeth appeared to be coming off. Biden said:

“Because I’ve got it done before. I’m the only one up here that’s ever beat the NRA. Only one to beat the NRA nationally. I brought the Brady Bill into focus and became law."

Howie Klein @downwithtyranny I was expecting one of Biden's arms or ears or his nose to fall off during the debate. Instead it was just his false teeth that malfunctioned I was expecting one of Biden's arms or ears or his nose to fall off during the debate. Instead it was just his false teeth that malfunctioned

At the time, many speculated that his dentures malfunctioned, and he was trying to adjust it back to its place. The odd movement of his mouth did not go unnoticed by people. Netizens started tweeting if it was just them or if everyone saw Joe Biden’s teeth almost falling off and the President fixing it with his tongue. However, a few people believed that Joe was chewing gum.

Thomas John @Thomas_John93 Was it just me or did it look like Biden's teeth almost fell out and then he was fixing it with his tongue? Was it just me or did it look like Biden's teeth almost fell out and then he was fixing it with his tongue?

While the President or his team never confirmed or addressed the claims of him wearing dentures, many netizens analyzed that Joe was born at a time when water was not thoroughly fluoridated, which could have caused the President’s teeth to decay. Thus, they concluded that it might be possible for him to have resorted to dental care.

Internet reacts to Joe Biden's root canal announcement

As is evident, several people were confused when it was announced on Monday that the President was undergoing a root canal procedure. Some netizens wondered how it was possible to have root canal performed on dentures. People even asked sarcastically how the president could need a root canal when he had "false" teeth.

Flinch Files @FlinchFiles Joe Biden has real teeth? Since when? They state he had a root canal done today, last minute, but not one single reporter would ask how dentures play into a root canal. Wtf is really going on? Did someone trip & fall again over the weekend? Sounds like it. Joe Biden has real teeth? Since when? They state he had a root canal done today, last minute, but not one single reporter would ask how dentures play into a root canal. Wtf is really going on? Did someone trip & fall again over the weekend? Sounds like it. https://t.co/9zh6FBqUBI

Karli Bonne’ @KarliBonnita Can someone explain to me why Joe Biden needed a root canal when he has a mouth full of fake teeth? Can someone explain to me why Joe Biden needed a root canal when he has a mouth full of fake teeth?

Catturd ™ @catturd2 Breaking …



Joe Biden is getting a root canal on his false teeth today. Breaking …Joe Biden is getting a root canal on his false teeth today.

🇺🇲Salty Texan @texan_maga Again, I ask why did Joe Biden need a root canal today when he has a mouth full of fake teeth?



They're lying 🤥



Again Again, I ask why did Joe Biden need a root canal today when he has a mouth full of fake teeth?They're lying 🤥 Again https://t.co/RgcUIUbot4

realstephaniegaddis🦋🌺 @stephanegaddis Joe Biden has gone so far at pretending that he now needs a fake root canal in his fake teeth. Joe Biden has gone so far at pretending that he now needs a fake root canal in his fake teeth.

Suzanne @MayKelly Joe Biden got a root canal today.

I wonder why??? Joe Biden got a root canal today.I wonder why??? https://t.co/8D4gQ2QJQx

The White House further informed that Joe Biden would not be given any anesthetic drugs during the procedure. Thus, the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution, which temporarily transfers the powers and duties of the president to the vice president, was not invoked.

On Monday afternoon, the President had also scheduled a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO. However, due to his dental emergency, the meeting was rescheduled for Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes