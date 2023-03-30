"Unrepentant narcissism": Alec Baldwin slammed over sharing Nashville gun control post on Instagram

American actor Alec Baldwin was slammed online for subtly criticizing gun control laws in the country after his own shooting incident that took place in 2021. The shooting incident happened on the set of the film Rust in New Mexico.

The 64-year-old took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, to share a screenshot of a viral tweet by Peter Frampton after the mass shooting in a Nashville school on Monday. Frampton's tweet referred to a shooting that took place in Dunblane Primary School in Scotland in 1996, which killed 16 students and a teacher.

Peter Frampton @peterframpton I have posted this before but ..



26 years ago, a gunman entered

Dunblane Primary School in Scotland,

killing 16 kids and a teacher. The UK

govt responded by enacting tight gun

control legislation. In the 9400+ days

since, there have been a total of O

school shootings in the UK. I have posted this before but ..26 years ago, a gunman enteredDunblane Primary School in Scotland,killing 16 kids and a teacher. The UKgovt responded by enacting tight guncontrol legislation. In the 9400+ dayssince, there have been a total of Oschool shootings in the UK.

When Baldwin shared the tweet on his Instagram page, he didn't caption the post but garnered severe backlash online. People called him out for sharing a tweet on gun violence after he fatally shot Rust's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured the director, Joel Souza, while shooting the film.

Rising serpent 🇺🇸 @rising_serpent Alec Baldwin, the guy that shot and killed people with a gun Alec Baldwin posting gun control messages on his Instagram account is the kind of absolute psychopathic freak show with gobs of unrepentant narcissism that's emblematic of most of Hollywood and entertainment. Alec Baldwin, the guy that shot and killed people with a gun Alec Baldwin posting gun control messages on his Instagram account is the kind of absolute psychopathic freak show with gobs of unrepentant narcissism that's emblematic of most of Hollywood and entertainment. https://t.co/sJ90jy1fZq

Internet reacts to Alec Baldwin's gun control post

After Alec Baldwin's post on gun control laws in America went viral, the internet was furious. Netizens slammed him for commenting on the matter and even blamed him for intentionally shooting Hutchins in 2021. It is worth noting that Baldwin was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter in the cinematographer's death.

Some users also commented on Alec Baldwin's Instagram post, criticizing him and asking him not to "lecture" people on matters related to guns or gun violence.

Meghan Maureen @Keggs719 Alec Baldwin posted a message on instagram talking about gun control measures. Just waiting for OJ to weigh in on domestic violence & Michael Vick talking about ways to protect your animals. Alec Baldwin posted a message on instagram talking about gun control measures. Just waiting for OJ to weigh in on domestic violence & Michael Vick talking about ways to protect your animals.

Tim Young @TimRunsHisMouth As you're all aware, the only gun to ever kill a person on its own was the one that framed Alec Baldwin. As you're all aware, the only gun to ever kill a person on its own was the one that framed Alec Baldwin.

Jay M 🇺🇸 @rocketsales44 Does anyone know Alec Baldwin's stance on gun ownership? It's not the guns Does anyone know Alec Baldwin's stance on gun ownership? It's not the guns https://t.co/kVuyapdiU6

Screenshot of an internet user comment on Baldwin's Instagram post on gun control laws in America. (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user comment on Baldwin's Instagram post on gun control laws in America. (image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user comment on Baldwin's Instagram post on gun control laws in America. (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user comment on Baldwin's Instagram post on gun control laws in America. (Image via Instgram)

Screenshot of an internet user comment on Baldwin's Instagram post on gun control laws in America. (Image via Instagram)

Screenshot of an internet user comment on Baldwin's Instagram post on gun control laws in America. (Image via Instagram)

In 2021, Alec Baldwin was filming for Joel Souza's directorial film Rust when a prop gun was loaded with bullets. Baldwin allegedly fired the gun that struck Halyna Hutchins, who died due to injuries she sustained from the gunshot wound.

The Beetlejuice alum is on trial for shooting in New Mexico, where Hutchins was shot on set. If he is found guilty, he could go to jail for up to 18 months. However, he has continuously maintained his innocence and even pleaded not guilty in court in February 2023.

Denise @Likeshesays Alec Baldwin, "the victim", says the charges against him are unethical and should be dropped. Of course he does…. Alec Baldwin, "the victim", says the charges against him are unethical and should be dropped. Of course he does…. https://t.co/25nHUeR8he

Alec Baldwin will still finish filming the movie, which also stars Jensen Ackles, Travis Fimmel, Frances Fisher, Devon Werkheiser, Brady Noon, and Todd Bryant, among others.

Baldwin's post comes two days after a shooter opened fire at a private Christian school in Nashville, killing six people. The shooting killed three children - Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney - and three adults - Mike Hill, Cynthia Peak, and Katherine Koonce.

The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was shot and killed in the school after responding officers reached the school.

Poll : 0 votes