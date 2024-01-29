Fact Check: Is the Winnie the Pooh Crockpot real or fake? Picture goes viral on social media 

An image of what seems to be Walmart selling a Disney Winnie the Pooh crockpot has recently gone viral. Pictures of the same are reportedly making their rounds on Facebook and Reddit. Despite the casserole looking incredibly realistic, it is far from the truth. A Disney Winnie the Pooh-shaped crockpot has not hit retail stores.

Reddit user u/Pandora_666666 was one of the many who took to the r/Winniethepooh subreddit to reveal that they saw the crockpot on Facebook. In the images going viral, one could see a covered dish shaped like the Disney character.

The casserole also showcased floral designs with “Winnie Pooh” written on the side of a box that seemed to be selling the crockpot. It appeared as if a brand-named Goole Pirecure was selling the casserole as well.

A signboard, which was seen in the background, indicated that the product was being sold at Walmart.

At the time of writing this article, the Reddit post had amassed over 130 upvotes, with many commenting on the social media post.

Despite the crockpot looking incredibly realistic, it is not real. The crockpot is not being sold in reality.

A Winnie the Pooh crockpot is not being sold at Walmart

News of Walmart selling the crockpot was made public by the online publication Pirates and Princesses as well. They confirmed that the picture of the dish appeared to have been generated by using artificial intelligence.

Through the image of the crockpot going viral, one could deduce that the Walmart star did not look real as it was not aligned correctly. The dial on the casserole looked misaligned as well.

As per official Disney branding, Winnie the Pooh is never written as Winnie Pooh. It also appears like the crockpot was priced at $1.00, making it highly unlikely that the product was sold by the Disney brand.

Furthermore, the product is not available on Walmart's official website.

Hence, it is safe to say that the Disney character-shaped crockpot is not being sold in reality.

Several Reddit users were also convinced that the image of the casserole going viral was AI-generated. Others also hoped that Disney would make a crockpot of the same design in reality.

Although the aforementioned dish is not being sold in markets, the Disney Store is selling another Winnie the Pooh slow cooker for $64.99. The product is available on Amazon.

Box Lunch is selling a slow cooker in the design of Winnie the Pooh’s Hundred Acre Wood as well for $59.90. Those interested can purchase the same through their official website.

Disney crockpots available in stores (Image via Amazon and Box Lunch)

This is not the first time rumors of Disney selling their own unique dishes have taken social media by surprise. According to Pirates and Princesses, images of a Disney and Harry Potter castle-shaped coffee maker went viral in December.

However, the products were not available on Disney’s official websites, making it clear that such products were not being sold in reality.

Furthermore, Pirates and Princesses confirmed that the image of the coffee makers was AI-generated.

