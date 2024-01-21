Max's Harry Potter TV series reboot: Everything to know so far

Max's Harry Potter TV series (Harry Potter reboot) is currently in development. According to a Deadline article on January 20, Warner Bros. is set to hear pitches from multiple authors in the coming week, bringing both disheartening and surprising news to fans eagerly anticipating the Harry Potter remake series.

Last year, in April, Warner Bros. Discovery made an exciting announcement during its Max streaming event. They unveiled an exciting vision for a TV series that aims to vividly portray all seven Harry Potter books. Fans of J. K. Rowling's iconic character, Harry Potter, are about to enter a new era in the wizarding world.

What will happen in the Harry Potter TV series?

CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, announced that the upcoming series will be a "decade-long one." This extended timeline allows for in-depth character development and storyline exploration, as well as the potential introduction of characters or scenes from the Harry Potter universe that were left out in the original movie, as reported by Deadline.

Fans may rest easy knowing that the TV show would be "a faithful adaptation," according to Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys. Talking to Deadline, he said,

"This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

The Creators of the Harry Potter TV series

Warner Bros. is banking on the wizarding world to capture the magic once again. Deadline reports that writers Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran, and Michael Lesslie are among those shortlisted to present their ideas for the Harry Potter series to the studio and their streaming service.

The combination of these American and British writers brings a mix of talents and experiences, with many having worked in the science fiction/fantasy genre and collaborating with streaming platforms.

Martha Hillier is a British writer and was the executive producer of the Netflix and BBC fantasy series The Last Kingdom and its offshoot film Seven Kings Must Die. Her career began with the British soap operas EastEnders and Holby City.

Kathleen Jordan created Teenage Bounty Hunters on Netflix. She is also working with the Orange Is The New Black streamer on The Decameron. British author Tom Moran wrote The Devil's Hour and worked on Amazon sci-fi The Feed and Rob Lowe's cop drama Wild Bill. Mike Lesslie created The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

According to Deadline, controversial Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling is anticipated to have some say in the decisions made for the series, however, it is still unclear how active she has been.

The cast of the Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint (Image via harrypotter@Instagram)

The main characters in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series will be portrayed by new actors, as the hunt for the cast is still on, with the focus being on finding a showrunner.

While casting Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint might offer good PR value, the focus remains on introducing a new cast. Even if there are new faces in the primary roles, flashforwards or the popular multiverse story device might make room for the original cast.

Daniel Radcliffe, in his interview with ComicsBook.com, said he was fine with the torch being passed on and understood the need for the new cast and their fresh start on it. He said,

"My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

When is the expected date of release of the Harry Potter TV series?

Harry Potter at Hogwarts (Image via hogwartslegacy@Instagram)

The untitled Harry Potter TV series does not have an official release date yet. However, it is expected to make its debut in 2025 or 2026. Considering Warner Bros. Discovery started a high-profile makeover of its streaming service last year—renaming it from HBO Max to just Max—it's safe to assume the corporation wants to see Harry Potter enchant audiences soon.

You can watch all the Harry Potter movies on HBO Max, which is currently home to the entire franchise.