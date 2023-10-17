Israel pleads with JK Rowling to help 12-year-old Harry Potter fan kidnapped by Hamas

On October 15, Israel took to X (formerly Twitter) and tagged author J.K. Rowling in a photo of a 12-year-old autistic girl named Noya, who was a devoted Harry Potter fan. Noya was reportedly abducted from her home by Hamas and subsequently moved to Gaza.

Rowling responded to the post and condemned the act as "despicable and wholly unjustifiable."

The Israeli government took to X and shared a photo of Noya clad in a Harry Potter costume, clutching Rowling's books and a wand. The post read:

"This beautiful 12-year-old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and was taken to Gaza. Noya is sensitive, kind, funny, and a massive Harry Potter fan. @jk_rowling, can you help us get her story out? Share this and help us bring Noya home."

J.K. Rowling swiftly responded to the post. She termed the kidnapping of children totally inexcusable. She tweeted:

"Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families."

Her response garnered immense support on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with many users commending Rowling for her vocal stand against the kidnapping of innocent children.

One user asserted that all children are innocent and that violence against them, including kidnapping and collateral damage during conflicts, must be condemned unequivocally. Such actions, the user noted, are equally reprehensible and must not be tolerated.

A psychologist who responded to J.K. Rowling's message shared profound empathy for Noya, emphasizing the immense terror the young girl must be experiencing.

Another user, who revealed having a son with autism, conveyed their anguish at the thought of such a tragedy befalling their child.

Alongside J.K. Rowling, numerous prominent celebrities, including Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Pine, Mayim Bialik, Liev Schreiber, Michael Douglas, Jerry Seinfeld, Helen Mirren, and Debra Messing, added their signatures to an open letter. This letter implores the entertainment industry to condemn Hamas, support Israel, and call for the release of hostages allegedly held by them.

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, with Hamas launching a surprise strike on Israel. As per reports, 1,400 Israelis were killed that day, including 260 people who were killed at a music festival.

The Israeli government declared war the next day and began conducting retaliatory strikes. As of October 15, 2,750 Palestinians have been killed, as per reports. The conflict has caused thousands of casualties and received condemnation from various countries.