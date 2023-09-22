"OUR LIL POTTERHEAD, MUST BE SO HAPPY": Fans delighted as TWICE's Sana and Emma Watson spotted together at Milan Fashion Week

On September 21, 2023, TWICE's Sana was spotted with Emma Watson at Milan Fashion Week, sending fans into a frenzy as they were surprised to see the duo together.

Emma Watson and TWICE's Sana, both brand ambassadors for the Italian luxury fashion house Prada, attended the event as the brand introduced its Spring and Summer 2024 collections at the bi-annual fashion event.

It's no secret that the English actress is adored by TWICE members, so getting to meet her at the aforementioned fashion event has thrilled her fans. They took to social media to express how happy they were for the idol and wished to see more such interactions.

After seeing Emma Watson and Sana in the same frame, one fan tweeted that the idol, being a devoted fan of the Harry Potter series, should be called a Potterhead.

"I wasn't expecting at all" - Fans can't get enough of TWICE's Sana and Emma Watson

As TWICE's Sana and Emma Watson were spotted together at Milan Fashion Week, fans couldn't get enough of it. They stated that the former has expressed her immense liking for the latter on many occasions and has been a huge fan of her Harry Potter series.

Fans were delighted to see the idol meet her favorite actress, and they are expecting a high-definition selfie as well. Even when the duo arrived at the aforementioned event, fans were eagerly anticipating an interaction between them and seeing them pose for pictures, which elated them.

At the event, the idol wore a pink dress from Prada, paired it with white slingback pumps, and carried a leather bag from Prada. She opted for a minimalistic look that enhanced her beauty at the event, while Emma Watson wore a mini black dress, complemented by pointed-toe pumps, and carried a leather bag from Prada.

The minimalistic looks of both celebrities delighted fans, and they just couldn't get enough of their brief interaction at the event.

Check out how fans are reacting to the unexpected interaction between the South Korean K-pop idol and the protagonist of the Harry Potter series.

Meanwhile, fans who follow both the K-Pop industry and Emma Watson's shows and activities were able to witness the brief interaction and stated that their two worlds collided.

Furthermore, as Emma Watson and Sana posed for pictures in front of several media outlets, it appeared that they thanked each other for the photos and went their separate ways. Needless to say, fans loved the brief interaction between the duo and are currently hoping for an official selfie from JYP Entertainment.

Milan Fashion Week is a bi-annual fashion show usually held in two settings, either in February/March or in September/October. The fashion week features a series of collections from reputed brands that participate in the event to introduce their new clothing collections to the public.

Meanwhile, other celebrities who attended the event included Scarlett Johansson, Thai actor Win, Benedict Cumberbatch, ENHYPEN, and others.

Additionally, Sana also posed for a picture with Thai actor Metawin, which soon went viral on social media as fans were thrilled to see the duo together.

Sana recently appeared on Dex's Fridge Interview, where she was interviewed by Single's Inferno star Kim Jin-young.