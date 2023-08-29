"It’s so heartwarming": Fans go gaga over Win's Coca-Cola ad

On August 29, 2023, Win, the actor from F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers, shared a recent advertisement on his Instagram account featuring the American multinational corporation Coca-Cola.

The advertisement exudes a family-oriented atmosphere, as Win pleasantly surprises his family over the weekend with pizza and Coca-Cola. In his caption, the actor wrote:

"I had a special weekend surprise for @mickmetas, @mingieee, and @kasanant, with my homemade signature pizza and ice-cold Coke. I’ve been missing my family, and nothing beats spending time together over meals. Thank you, everyone, for sharing your pizza inspiration with me, helping to bring my #RecipeForMagic to life!"

With this Coca-Cola advertisement, the Enigma actor showcased his involvement in weekend celebrations with family and friends. Fans were elated by the simplicity of the advertisement and took to social media to express their excitement.

Fans can't get enough of Win as he celebrates weekend with his family in Coca-Cola ad

In the beginning of the Coca-Cola advertisement, the actor is shown sipping the drink in a grocery store, where he asks on his social media what he should cook to surprise someone. His fans suggest that pizza would be the best option, and he sets off to buy the ingredients required to make the aforementioned dish.

In the advertisement, the Thai actor prepares a delectable pizza with love and happiness for his siblings. Throughout the video, he is seen joyfully cooking the pizza by himself, interspersed with images of him enjoying Coca-Cola.

Later, he rings the doorbell of his family's home, surprising his three siblings: his younger brother Metas, and his two older sisters, Mintra and Mesa. The trio opens the door in complete astonishment, and the four siblings then relish a wonderful weekend together, savoring Coca-Cola and pizza simultaneously.

After viewing the heartwarming video, fans couldn't contain their excitement and took to social media to express their feelings.

Many fans also observed that the Thai actor comes across as gentle and soft, possibly influenced by his upbringing with two older sisters, and he appears to know how to take care of them. His English accent while promoting the aforementioned brand in the Coca-Cola advertisement has also been a topic of discussion on social media.

As the video concludes, with the four siblings happily enjoying pizza and Coca-Cola while giggling and conversing, an optimistic vibe radiates from them.

Fans naturally felt a sense of connection to Win as a family-oriented individual, and they praised the advertisement's positivity. They were also pleased to see the two sisters supporting the actor in his endeavor in the advertisement, even though they are not part of the entertainment industry.

Unsurprisingly, fans were overjoyed after watching Win's recent Coca-Cola advertisement.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Coca-Cola recently selected the Enigma actor, an influencer, and model, to be the inaugural ASEAN brand ambassador for its A Recipe for Magic initiative. This campaign celebrates the meaningful connections formed when people share food at a table.

More about Metawin

Metawin Opas-iamkajorn is a Thai actor with a Chinese heritage. His acting debut in 2020 propelled him to stardom, leading to acclaim in both the entertainment and fashion sectors.

The Enigma actor is presently a brand ambassador for the prestigious Italian luxury label, Prada, and his achievements have been acknowledged through his inclusion in the esteemed Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2023.

He recently appeared in the four-episode drama Enigma as the main lead.