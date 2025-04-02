Fact Check: Was Drew Lynch arrested over a recent physical altercation? Viral post leaves internet in splits

Comedian Drew Lynch began trending on April 1, 2025, after he took to his Instagram and Facebook profiles to share the news of his alleged arrest over a recent physical altercation. The posts featured an image of Lynch wearing orange prison attire and had the Daily Mail written on its top left corner.

“News: Comedian Drew Lynch arrested for physical altercation outside of Denver, CO,” the headline read.

Meanwhile, the caption also carried similar claims that the comedian was reportedly taken into custody on “Sunday night” at a “local comedy club just south of Denver.” It alleged that Drew Lynch and a “disgruntled audience member” seemingly exchanged heated words after his show, which later “escalated” into a physical fight “very suddenly,” as per “witness accounts.”

“Allegedly the patron wanted to ‘see if Drew was ticklish’ and after the comedian rejected these advances, a series of pokes were launched into Lynch’s abdomen leading him to shout ‘My bladder wall is hyperactive’ and become incontinent,” the caption continued.

The caption also mentioned that the America’s Got Talent alum was reportedly “embarrassed and wet with shame,” and responded by “attempting to climb onto the back of the woman, who stands at 6’6” causing the comedian to slip in his own liquid matter and brutally face plant into a coat rack nearby.”

The post ended by claiming Drew Lynch’s attorneys made an alleged statement on Sunday, citing their client had “altitude sickness.” However, the now-viral post has turned out to be fake. Neither the Daily Mail nor any other major media outlet has reported on Lynch’s rumored arrest.

In the wake of this, his followers on Instagram and Facebook have been commenting and praising the post, alongside his trademark comedic content and style. Many even pointed out it was his April Fool’s Day prank, which has been a trend among comedians and other celebrities over the years, where they post such false rumors in self-deprecating fashion as a practical joke on their fans.

Netizens comment on Drew Lynch's post. (Image via Instagram)

Netizens comment on Drew's post. (Image via Facebook)

In brief, about Drew Lynch

Drew Lynch is a stand-up comedian and actor who is best known for participating in season 10 of America’s Got Talent in 2015, where he secured second place.

Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and raised in Los Angeles, he began pursuing comedy at the age of 20 after a brain injury from playing softball to restore faith in himself and rehabilitate his quality of life.

This also left him with vocal trauma and a permanent stutter. His comedy style is self-deprecating, observational, and insulting, as is evident from his stand-up specials, And These Are Jokes and Short King, among others.

Drew runs a weekly podcast titled Did I Stutter?! alongside a bi-weekly show called Dog Vlog on his self-titled YouTube channel. The latter is a tribute to his late service dog, Stella, who also features in his flash animation series, Therapy Dog.

Lynch has appeared in a recurring role in the final season of the IFC series Maron as well as the TBS series, Conan. He has millions of followers on his social media and has toured the world with sold-out shows. His debut album Concussed was released in November 2021.

