Fact Check: Was Garth Brooks kicked out of the Toby Keith tribute show? Article headline debunked

Claims of Garth Brooks being evicted from a Toby Keith tributary show have gone viral across social media platforms. This comes after the latter passed away on February 5 from stomach cancer. News outlets reported that the former was removed from the event for being too “woke,” but that is far from the truth. Brooks was not expelled from a Keith tributary show.

News outlet The Patriots Network, a publication affiliated with SpaceXMania, took to its official Facebook account yesterday to report this news.

SpaceXMania also published an article regarding the same, stating that the Much Too Young singer was asked to leave the honorary event. They also stated,

“Amid the whispers and echoes of the incident, a phrase stands out: Toby Wouldn’t Have Wanted That.”

When writing this article, the Facebook post had amassed over 6,000 likes and nearly the same number of shares. Despite the news going viral, it is worth noting that it is untrue.

Garth Brooks was not “kicked out” of a Toby Keith tributary show

Despite the claims garnering immense attention online, they are far from the truth. SpaceXMania is a satirical news outlet. The About Us page of their website states,

“Quick heads up, though—every single article on our site is about as real as a unicorn sipping on a rainbow smoothie. They’re pure fantasy, folks, not a snapshot of reality.”

The Patriots Network has also revealed on its official Facebook page that it is a “Network of Satire and Parody affiliated with SpaceXMania.”

It is also important to note that a tributary show for Toby Keith had not been conducted for Garth Brooks to have left at the time of writing this article.

Nonetheless, the Callin’ Baton Rouge singer released a statement remembering Toby Keith. While describing the latter as someone who was “larger than life,” Brooks said,

“Toby was the same every time you saw him. Loved him or hated him, he was constant. To say I knew him well wouldn't be a accurate statement. I knew of Toby his entire career, but only got to know him a bit at the Tornado Relief Concert he did in Oklahoma over a decade ago. What he did for the victims and survivors brought a ray of hope in a dark, dark time.”

Brooks described Keith as someone with “no filter, very loud, honest guy.”

