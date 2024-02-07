Fact Check: Did Toby Keith sign and discover Taylor Swift ? Fans slam singer over lack of tribute in wake of country star's death 

Netizens have taken to the internet to slam Taylor Swift for failing to publicly pay tribute to legendary country singer Toby Keith following his passing. It was announced that the latter passed away on February 5, following his battle with cancer. Many expected the Lover singer to address his death, as he played a significant role in the impressive career she now holds.

Toby Keith’s team released a statement announcing that he passed away while being surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that “he fought his fight with grace and courage." The American Soldier singer passed away at the age of 62.

As many took to the internet to pay tribute, X user @RealMattCouch speculated whether Taylor Swift would say something about Toby Keith’s passing to her fans as he “gave her, her start.”

The netizen was certainly correct. As per Tennesean, Toby Keith discovered the singer and played a critical role in her joining the Big Machine Records label. Not only did Keith discover the singer, but he also made money off of the Invisible Strings singer as he was a major stakeholder in the company.

Toby Keith advocated for Taylor Swift during the beginning of her career

The netizen Matt Couch took to the X to share a two-minute clip of a Nashville News Station report. A news anchor can also be heard confirming that Toby Keith discovered the singer.

Swift also praised him in the interview by saying:

“You’re in the room with him and you can feel it. There’s power there, and you’re just like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I don’t think I’ll ever get to the point where I won’t see him and be like, ‘Oh my God, that’s Toby Keith!’”

In 2015, Swift also congratulated Keith after he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She said in a video:

“Hey Toby! It’s Taylor! Remember me? Last time you saw me, I was like 15, and I had crazy curly, long hair. Wore cowboy boots and like prom dresses everywhere. A lot has changed in the last 10 years, but you introduced me at Country Eadio Seminar back home in 2005, and I wanted to say thank you for doing that. And congratulations on your induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. And so, in the words of a great Toby Keith song, ‘How do you like me now?’”

Toby Keith signed the pop star to his record label, as he held stakes in Big Machine Records. The former was still connected with the music label after his departure in 2006, as he held equity in the company.

Taylor famously ended her contract with the record label in 2018 after its CEO Scott Borchetta sold her catalog to Scooter Braun for a whopping $300 million, which led to her re-recording all of her songs, which she is still in the process of.

Nonetheless, many believe that Taylor Swift must address Toby Keith’s passing, as he played a pivotal role in her career.

“Hollywood changed her”: Netizens slam Taylor Swift following Toby Keith’s passing

Internet users relentlessly attacked the 34-year-old singer, as she had not released a statement following Keith’s demise at the time of writing this article. A few netizens opined:

Country fans now wait for Taylor Swift’s statement about Toby Keith.