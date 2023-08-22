Viral Taylor Swift video hints at the real reason why Scooter Braun is being dropped by everyone

American entrepreneur and music executive Scooter Braun and his company SB Projects have been dropped by multiple popular artists and a Taylor Swift video might have an explanation for the same. Braun was dropped by artists like J. Balwin, Demi Lovato, and even Ariana Grande recently. While none of them revealed the reason behind the move, a video of Swift from 2019 might explain the situation to an extent.

In the clip that has recently gone viral, the August singer is seen explaining what Scooter Braun did that led to her parting ways with him. His company, Ithican Holdings, which has since been sold to Korean company HYBE, bought out Taylor Swift’s entire music catalog in 2018.

Taylor Swift’s 2019 video explains what might have gone down with Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande have both only recently decided to part ways with Braun. The feud between him and Taylor Swift began when Ithica Holdings bought out Big Machine Records along with all of its assets. This included Taylor Swift’s entire music catalog, bringing forth a feud that has since carried on.

In the clip that has gone viral on Twitter, Swift can be seen explaining that she was outright denied the chance to purchase her music. She notes that her entire catalog was sold to Braun's company Ithica Holdings in a deal that was reportedly funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital, and the Carlisle Group.

Expand Tweet

Braun had suggested in an interview with The Limit Podcast that he had no intention of cheating the artists involved.

"The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, 'Great, let's be in business together. I made that assumption with people that I didn't know," Braun said.

However, his move to buy Swift’s catalog was not received well. Along with constant movement from Swift and her representatives, he also seems to be on the receiving end of industry backlash. Of course, Braun’s decision to buy the company also included him signing a non-disclosure agreement. This prevented him from informing the affected artists about his purchase.

The ordeal led to Taylor Swift expressing frustration on social media. She claimed that she had “pleaded for a chance to own her own work.” Swift had constantly been involved in communication with Braun and had pleaded with him to do something once the situation was made known to her. Regardless, her music continues to be owned by Scooter Braun, something which seems to have negatively paid off.

Expand Tweet

While Braun might be currently reeling in the aftermath, Taylor Swift has obviously undergone significant damage due to the ordeal. She has recently been re-recording her previous albums in order to regain control over her music. Currently, it appears as though Braun might be pushed to gauge the mental status of his remaining clients.

While he may have lost the likes of Swift, Lovato, and Ariana Grande, he still has an expansive collection of artists working with him. This includes Justin Bieber, who was rumored to also be considering an exit. However, the rumors were denied by both the parties involved.