Fan theories suggest Taylor Swift's 'BUT DADDY I LOVE HIM' is inspired by The Little Mermaid

Fans of The Little Mermaid are no strangers to the feeling of their favorite Disney Princess being used as a reference for other pieces of work. This is why when Taylor Swift released the full list of songs from her upcoming album, Swifties and The Little Mermaid fans started theorizing about a possible angle one particular song on her album could take.

The singer-songwriter is known for having a celebrated fandom with whom she interacts closely and fondly. She is also known for her lyrics that often take inspiration from real-life and literary works. So, when the artist announced her new album at the 66th Annual Grammys, her fans took to social media to talk about it.

Following the announcement on February 6, she uploaded the full list of songs that would feature in her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

A song titled 'But Daddy I Love Him' piqued fans' interest as it is a direct quote from The Little Mermaid, released in 1989, the same year Swift was born.

Why do Swifties think that her new song could be a reference to The Little Mermaid?

This year's Grammys had a lot of surprises in store for the audiences. However, what didn't surprise the 17 million people watching it from their homes was Taylor Swift taking away two of the major awards of the night. Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year awards.

During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album, she revealed that she had been carrying a secret for "two years." With this, she announced her new album, which will be called 'The Tortured Poets Department.'

She also revealed that the album would be out on April 19, 2024, and that she would be uploading the cover of the album once she is backstage.

Hours after uploading the cover of her new album, she also uploaded the list of songs that would feature in it.

Among them was a song called 'But Daddy I Love Him,' which fans think is a direct reference to The Little Mermaid. It is the exact line Ariel uttered in Disney's animated movie The Little Mermaid, which was released in 1989 and happens to be Swift's birth year.

What are some of the other songs in Taylor Swift's new album?

Taylor Swift never disappoints her fans. She has maintained that her fans mean everything to her on multiple occasions. One of her most famous quotes is also about them.

"Fans are my favourite thing in the world. I've never been the type of artist who has that line drawn between their friends and their fans. The line's always been really blurred for me. I'll hang out with them after the show. I'll hang out with them before the show. If I see them in the mall, I'll stand there and talk to them for 10 minutes."

When Swift announced her new album at this year's Grammys, it was a cause for celebration among fans. Soon after, she released the first poster of the new album, which further made them go into a frenzy.

Hours later, she had yet another surprise for Swifties by releasing all the names of the songs from her 'The Tortured Poets Department' album. Although 'But Daddy I Love Him' garnered the most traction among the audiences, other songs on the list also looked equally interesting.

Side A

Fortnight (feat Post Malone)

The Tortured Poets Department

My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys

Down Bad

Side B

So Long, London

But Daddy I Love Him

Fresh Out the Slammer

Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine)

Side C

Guilty as Sin?

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)

loml

Side D

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

The Alchemy

Clara Bow

Bonus Track: The Manuscript

Parallels between Swift's song and The Little Mermaid are just speculation at this point. Only the album's release will be able to add fuel to these rumors.

Taylor Swift's new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' will be released on April 19, 2024.