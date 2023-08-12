Fact Check: Was Hyatt Regency engulfed by the Maui fires? Viral claim debunked

People are worried about Hawaii's Hyatt Regency resort. The deadly fires that hit Hawaii on Tuesday, August 8, completely engulfed the Maui island, leaving behind a path of death, destruction, and devastation. Dry conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora reportedly caused the fire.

Lahaina, which housed both Kaanapali and Kapalua beach resorts, was the most affected. Many wondered if the Hyatt Regency resort and spa in the Lahaina CDP area of Maui was obliterated and burnt down due to the flames. However, the resort, located at Kaanapali, did not burn down. This was confirmed by Maui 24/7 in response to a Facebook post by the county of Maui Facebook page.

A photo taken from the Hyatt Regency hotel balcony (Image via Twitter/@thesolarqueen)

On Saturday, August 12, the Maui Police Department shared some good news. In an update to their original Facebook post, the department stated that 80% of the fire was controlled and no further evacuations were being conducted in the Kaanapali region.

The department had earlier shared an update that the road leading to Lahaina was closed in both directions due to a new fire that started in the CDP. When the fire broke out, the department had posted that the residents of Kaanapali were being evacuated.

An hour after the Maui Police Department's post, the official County of Maui Facebook page stated that the fire in Kaanapali had been completely contained.

The Kaanapali area was going through dire conditions. The fire caused electricity, water, internet, and phone signals to be shut down in the entire West Maui area. In an interview with Today, Maui County Mayor, Richard Bisson, revealed that the outage could last for weeks in some regions of West Maui.

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa is not engulfed in flames

After images and news of the devastation on the island went viral, people learned that the Lahaina region was heavily affected. The Lahaina CDP area contained both Kaanapali and Kapalua, regions famous for its beach resorts. Since the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa was located in Kaanapali, people began speculating about the worst and wondered if the place had burned down.

People wondered if guests in the resort were safe (Image via X/@Dr_Beej88)

However, the resort was intact and untouched by the flames. This was confirmed by Maui 24/7, a news portal, in response to an August 10 official County of Maui Facebook post.

"FYI~ The fire did not go beyond the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina," the portal reported.

The Lahaina Civic Center is situated at an estimated six-minute distance from the resort. The Hyatt Regency Maui released a statement on its official website, where the resort talked about prioritizing the absolute safety of its guests. The resort confirmed that until August 17, no new arrivals would be accepted and that any pre-payments would be refunded.

"In response to the wildfire situation that originated in Lahaina, Maui, Hyatt Regency Maui has implemented emergency preparedness procedures in an effort to ensure the safety and security of our guests and colleagues," the statement read.

"Our thoughts are with members of the Hyatt Regency Maui family and Maui community.", they said as they revealed that additional questions were to be directed to local authorities.