Did Old Lahaina Luau burn down? Map of buildings destroyed in Maui wildfires sparks online concern

Amidst the many updates about the Maui wildfire that destroyed almost all of Lahaina, netizens are now worried about the iconic Hawaiian restaurant, Old Lahaina Luau. Some were wondering whether or not the Luau survived the catastrophe.

One user on X, @flyastroapple, shared before and after photos of images obtained by satellites. There, they circled the Luau and the Star Noodle in red, claiming that the circled area appeared intact compared to the surroundings, which visibly burned down.

Both Star Noodle and Old Luau appear untouched by the fire. (Image via X/@flyastroapple)

To make everyone aware of the buildings that have burned to ashes, the Wall Street Journal has shared a map of the town and marked specific areas in red to denote the destroyed buildings. Steve Lookner, one journalist, posted the image on X, which @flyastroapple shared for evidence and confirmed that the Old Lahaina Luau was untouched by the wrath of the wildfire that broke out in Maui on Tuesday, August 8.

However, residents, as well as visitors, have been mourning the loss of several religious and cultural sites that were engulfed in flames, losing the last remnant of their roots that date back centuries.

The map of the town denoting the buildings that are destroyed. (Image via X/@lookner)

Netizens wonder if the Old Lahaina Luau survived the wildfire

Many people who had previously visited Maui, especially the historic town of Lahaina, reminisced about the Luau Cafe and their iconic event showcasing traditional Hawaiian music and dance. Some were devastated by the fact that the majority of the town was gone and wondered if the Luau was gone too.

Many shared past photos of themselves from when they got to witness the fascinating music and dance event and wished for the Old Lahaina Luau to be safe. Few people assured others that the Old Luau survived.

Netizens express their worry about whether or not the Old Luau survived the wildfire. (Image via X/@hamill_law)

The journey of the Old Lahaina Luau to popularity

The Luau was developed and opened in 1986 by Robert Aguiar and Michael Moore for an ocean recreation company. It is located on the land in front of Lahaina’s 505 Front Street. The Luau was operated by the recreation company for about five months, after which they decided that continuing to operate it was not in their best interests.

Robert and Michael did not want to see the Luau close down, so they partnered with Tim Moore and Kevin Butler and purchased the Old Lahaina Luau together. After a few years, the partners felt that there should be more culturally relevant entertainment in the hotel’s presentations, as no other hotels in Maui were strictly dedicated to showcasing and upholding traditional Hawaiian music, food, and dance.

In 1988, the four partners of the Luau purchased a restaurant nearby, which provided both an on-site kitchen and a liquor license. The place eventually became popular among tourists and even locals as it offered authentic Hawaiian food, music, and culture. It features local-style meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The Luau garnered multiple accolades and awards for its cultural sensitivity and quality. In 1993, the restaurant went through an upgrade after receiving quite a negative review in a local publication.

From then on, each guest was welcomed with a fresh flower lei. Luau also changed its menus and seating arrangements. Today, Luau has a seating capacity of 340 guests, who are attended by its 200 dedicated employees.

The Old Lahaina Luau now holds several accolades and recognitions, including “Reader’s Choice for Best Lūʻau in Hawaiʻi”, “Mauiʻs Best Lūʻau”, “Keep it Hawaiʻi- Kahili Award”, and “ʻAipono Award for Best Lūʻau”.