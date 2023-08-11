How many people live in Lahaina? Population explored as death toll jumps in wake of raging wildfire tragedy 

Lahaina wildfires have started to spread, leading to the loss of lives. Up until now, several properties have been destroyed, and wildlife has also suffered severe damage. According to updates from CBS News, around 53 people have lost their lives so far. As of 2023, Lahaina is home to 13,261 people.

Officials have stated that the count of dead people is expected to increase in the next few days as the authorities are still cleaning up the damage resulting from the fires. Chief of Maui County Police John Pelletier told reporters in an interview that he is not yet aware of the official figure.

Other countries have also joined in the town's rescue operations. The town's water and power supply have also been affected because of the fire, and FEMA regional administrator Robert Fenton said that they are yet to reach out to everyone for help.

The wildfires started on August 8, 2023, and according to Maui County Fire Chief Bradford Ventura, the four places from where the fire emerged are still burning.

"Things are falling every minute around us. There have been people hurt by falling telephone poles and such," he further stated.

More than 10,000 people are currently living in Lahaina

As per Point 2 Homes, around 13,261 people live in Lahaina, with 50% males and 49% females. 66% of them are from the US, and the remaining 18% are non-US-born citizens.

The town is home to 739 entrepreneurs, and 83% of the population is currently employed. 5,700 people work in private companies, while 418 are employed at government companies.

Point 2 Homes also states that a majority of the households have four members, and 43% of them have children. The average annual income of all the families is $105,540. The income for the age group of 25 to 44 is $80,898 and $94,896 for those between 45 and 64 years old.

A significant portion of the population is educated, with 22% having acquired their college certificate and around 16% having finished their graduation. 5,123 people are married, and 923 people are divorced now.

Rescue operations continue at Lahaina

Wildfires broke out in Lahaina on August 8, 2023, and led to severe damage and evacuations. The cause of the fire has not been revealed yet, but officials believe that it may have happened because of dry weather and high winds.

John Pelletier has requested that everyone wait until the fire is controlled so that they can enter the town. The authorities have also requested that the public maintain their distance from the place as the fire continues to spread and that they will announce an official date soon when people will be able to return.

The authorities have already started rescue operations, moving the residents to safe spots with the help of buses. CBS News stated that 1,400 people are currently staying inside the airport.

The wildfires have destroyed popular buildings that were established hundreds of years ago. It includes the Waiola Church, Pioneer Inn, and Baldwin Home.