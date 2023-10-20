Fact Check: Was Lil Reese shot in Chicago? Rapper's sister debunks rumors

A piece of news has been floating on social media claiming that Lil Reese was shot six times on October 19, 2023, which has left him in a critical condition. The news was shared by multiple social media users on platforms like Twitter, Facebook, etc. Many netizens claimed that the incident took place in downtown Chicago. However, no other details were mentioned in any of the posts.

As soon as social media users were alarmed by the posts, Lil Reese's sister took to her Instagram stories and denied the claims. She stated that there was nothing wrong with her brother. Claiming how he’s “good at home.” she said:

Fake news being reported about the rapper being shot six times: Reactions of the netizens explored as sister clears the air.

Hence, the news about Lil Reese being shot, and currently fighting for life in the hospital, is fake and untrue. Furthermore, the news was not shared by any reliable source or any verified media house, which made it even more dubious.

While this time the news is completely fake, the rapper was shot twice in the past, in 2019 and 2021.

Lil Reese’s sister clarifies the rapper was not shot

As news about Lil Reese getting shot went viral on social media, it was shared by multiple handles on Twitter and Facebook. Many people then started commenting and wishing him the best of health as these reports claimed that the rapper was in a critical state. However, once Lil Reese’s sister spoke up on the matter, the rumor was debunked.

As many handles shared the screenshot of the Instagram story, here is how netizens reacted:

Lil Reese's real name is Tavares Lamont Taylor

Tavares Lamont Taylor AKA Lil Reese was born in January 1993 in Chicago. He was brought up in the same city. Over the years, he has gained a lot of recognition for his songs like Don't Like, and Supa Savage. He has also collaborated with a number of rappers like Lil Durk, Kanye West, and Chief Keef.

Furthermore, he also contributed to the success of Young Jeezy's Traffic and Juelz Santana's Bodies. However, he found himself in deep waters in 2010 as he was charged with burglary, and in 2012, he was accused of assaulting a woman.

Furthermore, in 2022, he was also arrested for aggravated assault and was released about seven months later.

At the moment, Lil Reese has not spoken up on the news that went viral claiming he was shot. This instance once again sheds light on how it is crucial to verify sources before sharing any news further as it can mislead social media users.