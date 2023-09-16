Fact Check: Was the Mexican alien revealed as cake? Viral video sparks hilarious reactions online 

The internet is having a field day with the bodies allegedly belonging to ancient aliens. Recently, a video including an extra-terrestrial entity lying down went viral across social media platforms. It was alleged that the lanky creatures were found in Mexico. A video of its face being cut with a knife has since made it online. It can now be confirmed that the supposed non-human entity is actually a cake in reality.

Pictures and videos of the lanky alien lying down have spread across Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter). Social media page Pubity and Daily Loud ensured that pictures of the same spread like wildfire online.

Despite the internet claiming that the non-human beings were mummified after being found in Mexico, it is far from the truth.

The extra-terrestrial figure was created by a pastry maker meaning, that the extraterrestrial is actually cake.

The alien going viral is actually a cake

As netizens continue to assume that the extraterrestrial was converted into a mummy, it is actually far from the truth. In reality, the figure is actually a coffee cake.

X notified their users with a community note that revealed that the mummified alien is actually a cake. They revealed:

“This is a recreation of the “alien corpses” made into a cake. This was done by @The_Bakeking.”

On 15 September, the aforementioned X user shared a video that showed the mummified figure being sliced open with a knife. One could see what seems to be chocolate frosting as the creature’s face was sliced open.

Hence, it is safe to say that the alien was not mummified and was just a cake in reality.

According to @The_Bakeking’s official X page, his real name is Ben Cullen. He is reportedly an “Award winning Cake Artist” and he revealed that he took part in Netflix’s Extreme Cake Makers. He also has his own YouTube channel where he has amassed over 43K followers.

As pictures of the ancient extraterrestrial entity went viral online, netizens created hilarious memes. A few read:

The creative dessert has gone viral as the “is it cake?” trend makes its return. In the viral quiz, professional bakers ask netizens whether their creations are real-life objects or cake. Bakers have created cakes resembling real life footballs, bananas, toys and bags amongst other items.

The mummified extraterrestrial in question also made it to Mexico’s Congress. Jaime Maussan, a self-proclaimed UFO expert claimed that the “non-human” beings were an “unsubstantiated stunt” by Ryan Graves, the head of Americans for Safe Aerospace who attended the congressional hearing.