Was an alien body found in Siberia? Viral video debunked after being likened to Mexico "non-human" corpses

An old video of an alien being discovered in Siberia in 2011 has reappeared online. In the video, two Russian men are shown discovering what appears to be a dead extraterrestrial being in a snowy field in Irkutsk, Siberia, close to a tree stump. The being appears to be between two and three feet tall in the video, with a large head and long and lean arms.

To many people's dismay, it turned out to be a hoax. The students who found the alien's remains later revealed that it was a 'crummy' fake thing constructed from old bread. Kirill Vlasov, 19, and Timur Hilall, 18, captured footage of the alien's mutilated remains frozen in snow. The two acknowledged their trick when the police questioned them about their "extraterrestrial discovery."

The video comes after Jaime Maussan, a self-described ufologist and journalist, presented two fossilized bodies of "alien" corpses to the Mexican Congress on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. He claimed that researchers could prove the bodies are of extraterrestrial beings with simple DNA testing.

The miniature mummified bodies, which featured three fingers, elongated heads, and other physical features resembling aliens from Hollywood films, were supposedly discovered in Peru in 2017 and were estimated by Maussan to be around 1,000 years old.

The "alien" body found in Siberia was reportedly created out of chicken skin and bread crumbs by two Russian men

On Tuesday, September 12, Mexican politicians were shown two artifacts that writer and longtime UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan said were the remains of extraterrestrials during the hearing on FANI, the Spanish acronym for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

According to sources like Forbes, Maussan also asserted that they are 60 cm long, 1,000 years old, and covered in white diatom powder. He also said they were discovered in a Peruvian algae mine in 2017. Furthermore, he said that one of them contained "eggs," according to researchers at the Autonomous National University of Mexico.

It was the first time such proof had been given, according to Maussan. He further said:

"I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world and that all possibilities are open for any scientific institution... to investigate it".

"We are not alone," he added.

This situation brought up a 2011 video that went viral online over ten years ago. In the clip, two Russian men claimed to have discovered an extraterrestrial being in the snow. Later, it was discovered that the clip was fake. The little alien had long, extended arms and legs and enormous dark eyes. It was strewn on a snowbank near a tree stump.

The video opened with a wide image of a rural area covered in snow with what appeared to be a factory in the distance. The handheld camera then moved to the right to reveal the cameraman's friend close before moving on to a snowy trench that led to what looked like an extraterrestrial being.

It is obvious that the filmmakers did not "discover" the extraterrestrial. Rather, they were aware of its presence. In addition, the actors, who can be heard speaking Russian, were laughing, and nothing in their voices suggested that they had just discovered the real body of an extraterrestrial being.

Their con did not endure very long. Both men admitted to fabricating the incident during the investigation, going so far as to say that they created the "alien body" out of breadcrumbs stuffed inside a chicken skin, state-run Russian news outlet RT reported. The con artists later received a harsh lesson from the authorities even though no charges were brought against them.