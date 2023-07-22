Fact Check: Was Oppenheimer's full name 'John Jacob Oppenheimer Schmidt'? Viral social media claim debunked

Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated movie Oppenheimer, released on Friday, July 21, is running riot in movie theaters worldwide. Expectations were sky-high, and as the early critic and audience review claim, those expectations were well deserved. The film tells the story of Robert Oppenheimer, a legendary scientist most notable for being the father of the atomic bomb.

Amidst the hype surrounding the movie, a viral claim stating that the real name of the titular American scientist was John Jacob Oppenheimer-Schmidt has been ravaging social media. However, this claim is false as the scientist's full name, according to his birth certificate, is Julius Robert Oppenheimer. The false claim most likely originated as satire.

The claim first appeared on social media in June 2023, when Twitter user @MNateShyamalan mentioned it in his tweet. "what. are you serious" wrote the user with what looked like a Google search screenshot attached to the tweet that showed the scientist's full name as John Jacob Oppenheimer-Schmidt.

However, @MNateShyamalan is a Twitter user who often posts satirical and humorous tweets. This tweet is based on satire as the scientist's name was mentioned in a children's nursery rhyme that goes by "John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt."

Oppenheimer's first name is a thing of mystery

According to Los Alamos National Laboratory, the scientist's full name is a thing of enigma. The website confirms that his name, according to most sources, including his birth certificate, was Julius Robert Oppenheimer. Even a War Department letter that granted the scientist security clearance stated that "Julius" was his first name.

The scientist was named after his Jewish textile importer father. However, the website noted that naming a child after a living relative was "contrary to European Jewish tradition." To add to the confusion, the scientist himself insisted that the J in his name did not stand for anything. In a letter to the U.S Patent Office in 1946, he wrote:

"This is to certify that I have no first name other than the letter J, and that my full and correct name is J Robert Oppenheimer."'

According to the Los Alamos National Laboratory, a New York Times obituary published a day after the scientist's death on February 18, 1967, wrote:

"J. (for nothing) Robert Oppenheimer lived the remainder of his life [after the 1945 Trinity test] in the blinding light and the crepusculine [sic] shadow of the world's first manmade atomic explosion, an event for which he was largely responsible."

The obituary also stated that those who knew him called him by his nickname, Oppie, Oppy, or Opje.

The origins of "John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt"

The catchy nursery rhyme, "John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt," that poked fun at the scientist's name goes:

"John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt

His name is my name too

Whenever we go out

The people always shout

There goes

John Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt"

The American Songwriter website stated that the song's origins, which were popular among American immigrant communities, could not be placed accurately but could be traced back to the "vaudeville acts of the late 19th century".

The likely explanation given for the song's origin is that it was used by 19th and 20th-century European immigrants who had trouble blending in linguistically. Linguistic troubles were often highlighted in art, and that song most likely could have originated to "bring levity to the difficulties of many in foreign-born communities in the U.S."