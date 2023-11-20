Fact Check: Was Suki Waterhouse in True Blood? Character association explored in wake of pregnancy announcement 

Suki Waterhouse has left social media users elated after the actress announced that she is expecting a baby with Robert Pattinson. Waterhouse revealed the big news on the stage of the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, as she flapped her coat to reveal her baby bump.

Dressed in a glittery pink dress and a coat, Waterhouse announced:

"I'm extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on."

Expand Tweet

She then went on to show her baby bump, leaving the crowd excited. However, as the news about Suki Waterhouse expecting a baby went viral, many confused her with True Blood’s character, Sookie Stackhouse, because of the similarity of the first name, and the “house” in the surname.

As Suki Waterhouse announced her pregnancy, social media platforms like Twitter were filled with many tweets from people claiming how they first thought that it was Sookie Stackhouse who was pregnant.

Expand Tweet

All of this confusion on social media made many wonder if Waterhouse was a part of the series, True Blood. However, this news is fake. The character on the show is Sookie Stackhouse, as has been mentioned before.

Netizens confuse Suki Waterhouse with True Blood’s Sookie Stackhouse as the former announces pregnancy

Suki Waterhouse is not in True Blood. Sooki, the character on the show, is also not pregnant, as opposed to what many believed due to the confusion caused by the similarities in their names.

Sookie Stackhouse is the fictional character from True Blood, an HBO adaption of the novel, The Southern Vampire Mysteries. The character is portrayed by Anna Paquin, who has been much loved as Sookie in the show.

Expand Tweet

In reality, the singer and actress, Suki Waterhouse, is the one who has announced her pregnancy with her long-time partner, Robert Pattinson. However, the confusion seems to be a common one, given that Suki herself had once claimed that she is often called the “girl from True Blood.”

In an interview with Into The Gloss, she once said:

“I’ve always been called ‘Suki,’ but my actual first name is Alice. My boyfriend started calling me Alice because I told him that that was my name when we first met, and I called him something else, too. It was just something fun, but then I stopped and he didn’t, so he introduced me to everyone as Alice."

Speaking about the confusion, Waterhouse added:

"It confuses people sometimes. You know, on True Blood, the character’s name is Sookie Stackhouse, and my name is Suki Waterhouse. So, I get people saying, ‘Oh, I thought we were meeting the girl from True Blood.’”

Expand Tweet

Robert Pattinson has also not addressed the news about Waterhouse's pregnancy so far.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been linked since 2018, but they have never announced their relationship officially. Over the years, they have been spotted several times walking together, enjoying dinners and dates.

The couple made their first public entry together at the Met Gala in May 2023, as per PEOPLE.